How Japanese A5 Wagyu Beef Receives The Highest Grade In Its Class

As you might have guessed by its prices on restaurant menus, Wagyu beef is something special. It's well-prized for its heavy marbling and incredibly delicate texture, and diners often pay big to experience a bite for themselves.

Because wagyu beef is so coveted, a strict classification system was implemented to track which beef is the real deal. It's also used to help higher-grade beef stand out even more from the pack.

According to The Wagyu Shop, this process is handled by the rigid Japanese Meat Grading Association. The grade is determined by two factors: yield and grade. The yield is determined by the weight of the meat compared to the weight of the carcass. This factor is represented by a letter, with the highest available being an A. The grade is then determined by a number between zero and five, where five is the best. This is measured by examining the marbling, color, fat, firmness, and texture. It takes perfect scores across the board to earn the coveted A5 grade that signifies the highest standard of Wagyu beef. Wagyu is held to an incredibly high standard, and Japanese vendors won't even sell anything that scores below an A3.