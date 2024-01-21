Want Perfectly Stuffed Pork Loin? Butterfly It First

The butterfly cut has a reputation for being a little fiddly. One slip of the knife, and you've cut your meat in two. However, if you're planning on stuffing a pork loin, butterflying is not only the best way to maximize the flavor of this dish, but it's also incredibly easy — especially when compared to butterflying a chicken, which takes time and no small amount of skill.

In short, there's one key reason why a butterfly cut works so well for stuffed pork loin: It transforms a once-thick cylinder of pork into a thinner, more malleable piece of meat. Doing this offers several benefits for when you move on to stuffing your pork loin.

Firstly, butterflying ensures your meat is a relatively consistent thickness throughout. If you simply slice down the middle of your pork instead, you'd end up with two semicircular half-loins with substantially thicker meat in their centers than their edges. The butterfly cut avoids this issue, allowing heat to distribute evenly throughout the meat as it cooks.

Second, butterflying hugely increases the surface area of your pork, allowing you to evenly distribute your filling. This has two benefits: It makes it easier to prevent overstuffing or understuffing your loin, and it lets you get your delicious filling into contact with as much meat as possible. As the loin cooks, the moisture and flavor from your filling will transfer to the meat it's in contact with, so more surface area means a more flavourful, moist loin.