8 Starbucks Breakfast Sandwiches Ranked Worst To Best
Whether you've had a long night and need some carb comfort in the morning or you're late for work and don't have the time to cook a proper breakfast, Starbucks is here to save the day with its selection of hot breakfast sandwiches and wraps. From bacon behemoths to meatless masterpieces, there is a Starbucks sandwich out there to fit everyone's preference.
If you're wondering which one to choose for your next breakfast endeavor, you won't have to do the dirty work. We have taste-tested all of the company's signature sandwiches and ranked them for your eating pleasure. From ingredients and texture to flavor and appearance, we went into battle with these breakfast champions and came out on the other side with a leader of the pack.
So, buckle up and prepare for a journey filled with eggs, breakfast meats, and a whole lot of cheeses. It's time to find out which sandwich reigns supreme and which one should be banished to breakfast purgatory. Let the sandwich showdown begin!
8. Spinach, Feta & Egg White Wrap
Coming in last place was one of Starbucks' healthier breakfast options –- the Spinach, Feta & Egg White Wrap. Featuring cage-free eggs, this vegetarian breakfast treat is high-protein and great for those who need a quick fix while also watching their health and wellness. However, the taste left something to be desired. Popeye would absolutely love this breakfast treat because the spinach overpowers every other flavor in the wrap. While he'd like it, we did not. There was no hint of feta or any other flavors to be found, including the sun-dried tomato cream cheese we were excited to try.
Perhaps we were expecting too much. After all, it's not easy to create a wrap that balances flavors perfectly while keeping the calorie count in check. Yet, in this case, the scales tipped heavily in favor of spinach, leaving us yearning for a more harmonious symphony of tastes.
At a modest 290 calories, 5 grams of sugar, and 8 grams of fat, this wrap may have redeeming nutritional qualities. But when it comes to flavor and overall satisfaction, it's a hard pass for us. Sorry, Popeye, but we'll have to find our feta fix elsewhere.
7. Bacon, Sausage & Egg Wrap
With a whopping 640 calories, the highest on this breakfast sandwich list, the Bacon, Sausage & Egg Wrap ranks next. This wrap is filled with the aforementioned ingredients, along with potatoes, cheddar cheese, and whipped cream cheese — a truly decadent morning treat.
From the start, it didn't look super appetizing, but we have to say, it definitely tastes better than it looks. However, while we could taste the eggs, cheese, and some small pieces of bacon, the sausage was lacking, the potatoes were bland and so was the overall flavor. The tortilla wrap itself held up well, but the taste was simply disappointing.
With its generous calorie count and protein-packed ingredients, this wrap certainly delivers on the sustenance front. But when it comes to taste, it lands somewhere in the realm of mediocrity, especially when compared to the other contenders. So, if you're seeking a substantial breakfast option that will fill you up, this wrap might do the trick. Just don't expect a flavor explosion that will leave you raving to your coworkers about your breakfast conquest. The Bacon, Sausage & Egg Wrap may not win the gold, but it still deserves a respectable nod for its effort.
6. Impossible Breakfast Sandwich
Up next, we take a deep dive into the world of plant-based magic with the Impossible Breakfast Sandwich. This vegetarian option features the Impossible Sausage made using plants, cheddar cheese, a fried egg, all nestled between the folds of an artisan sesame ciabatta bun.
After indulging in some of the meaty contenders on our list, the taste of this plant-powered sandwich was definitely underwhelming. But let's be clear — it's not bad at all. In fact, it manages to hold its own with a unique flavor profile that distinguishes it from the pack. The texture is surprisingly good, mimicking the mouthfeel of traditional sausage, while the cage-free fried egg adds a fluffy touch of breakfast comfort. However, as we nibbled our way through this plant-based delight, we couldn't help but notice one weak link in the flavor chain — the ciabatta bun. The bun lacked flavor and fell short in terms of a soft, pillowy texture. It's a minor setback in an otherwise commendable effort.
At 420 calories, this sandwich offers a satisfying breakfast option that won't weigh you down. For those seeking a plant-powered alternative, the Impossible Breakfast Sandwich holds its ground admirably and proves that you don't need meat to enjoy a tasty morning treat. It may not be the real deal, but it proves that plant-based innovation has truly come a long way in the quest for a delicious and guilt-free breakfast experience.
5. Ham and Swiss Croissant
Ah, the classic Ham and Swiss Croissant from Starbucks. With its promise of Swiss cheese and hickory-smoked ham nestled within a butter croissant boasting flaky, soft layers along with a golden-brown crust, our expectations were high. After all, Starbucks has a reputation for delivering scrumptious pastries that can brighten up even the dreariest mornings. However, it's with a hint of disappointment that we report this particular croissant fell a bit short of our buttery dreams. Perhaps it was the anticipation that set our hopes soaring, but the reality left us feeling somewhat underwhelmed.
First and foremost, the size of the croissant was on the smaller side, leaving us craving a more substantial breakfast experience. In terms of flavor, the croissant itself failed to make a lasting impression. It lacked the buttery richness and flakiness that we've come to expect from Starbucks' baked goods. Thankfully, the ham and cheese duo did manage to salvage some of our taste buds' affections. The Swiss cheese, in particular, emerged as the star of the show, delivering a creamy and melty goodness that complemented the hickory-smoked ham quite well.
While we appreciate Starbucks' attempt at combining ham, cheese, and croissants into a convenient breakfast package, we couldn't help but yearn for a croissant that delivered a more memorable experience. If you're in a pinch and craving some ham and cheese goodness, this croissant will certainly satiate your hunger.
4. Turkey Bacon, Cheddar & Egg White Sandwich
If you're seeking a healthier breakfast alternative that doesn't compromise on taste, look no further than the Starbucks Turkey Bacon, Cheddar & Egg White Sandwich. This delightful option provides a satisfying combination of flavors while keeping your health goals in mind.
The turkey bacon is a delicious twist on traditional bacon, but doesn't leave you wanting more. It brings a savory element to the table, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a lighter option. Accompanying the turkey bacon is a filling portion of cage-free egg whites. Fluffy and packed with protein, they contribute to the overall satiety of the sandwich. The cheese truly stands out, and what's amazing is that you'd never guess it was a reduced-fat white cheddar. Its creamy texture and distinct tanginess add a touch of indulgence to every bite. It's the cheese that refuses to be overshadowed, making its presence known and appreciated. A tasty wheat English muffin holds everything together without overpowering the flavors, making it a worthy vessel for this sandwich.
Embrace the health-focused journey without compromising on enjoyment — this sandwich has got you covered. Plus, with the lowest calorie count on the list, it's a guilt-free delight that will leave you feeling satisfied and ready to conquer your day.
3. Double-Smoked Bacon, Cheddar & Egg Sandwich
We've reached podium-worthy territory with the Double-Smoked Bacon, Cheddar & Egg Sandwich. This mouthwatering take on a classic creation claims the bronze medal in our rankings, and it's not hard to see why. The star of the show is the double-smoked bacon. Smoked for a tantalizing six hours over hickory wood chips, this bacon brings a flavor and texture that's on par with what you'd cook up on a lazy Sunday morning at home. Fair warning: You really have to be a bacon aficionado to fully enjoy this sandwich. The smoky flavor of the bacon dominates the entire flavor profile, overpowering the other components. It's a bacon lover's dream, but it may leave others craving a bit more balance.
However, let's not forget about the bread. This sandwich is presented on a Starbucks croissant bun, and it's a game-changer. Fluffy and buttery, it provides the perfect canvas for the breakfast magic that lies within. Speaking of the other elements, the fried egg adds a hearty touch to the sandwich. The slice of sharp cheddar cheese, while lacking a bit in flavor intensity, plays a supporting role, as it would require something incredibly robust to compete with the smoky goodness of the bacon.
At 500 calories, with 8 grams of sugar and 27 grams of fat, this sandwich certainly brings a hearty punch to your morning routine. It's not for the faint of heart, but for those seeking breakfast indulgence with delicious flavor, it delivers.
2. Bacon, Gouda & Egg Sandwich
It's time to celebrate the runner-up in our breakfast sandwich showdown — the Bacon, Gouda & Egg Sandwich from Starbucks. This delectable creation, nestled between an artisan roll, offers a symphony of flavors that will leave your taste buds singing.
The aged gouda definitely takes the first place spot in taste. This cheese brings its distinctively rich and creamy profile to every bite. But the cheese doesn't take all the glory. The artisan roll deserves its fair share of praise as well. With its fluffy and satisfying texture, it provides a delightful foundation for the sandwich, offering a pleasing contrast to the other ingredients. Let's not forget the applewood-smoked bacon, bringing a familiar and comforting flavor, and adding a crispy and savory touch to the sandwich. What sets this sandwich apart, however, is the incredible egg. Prepare yourself for a treat because this egg is in a league of its own. Super fluffy and light, it stands out from the rest of the pack. With its frittata-style flair, this aspect brings a unique twist to the otherwise normal breakfast sandwich landscape.
With 360 calories, a mere 2 grams of sugar, and 18 grams of fat, this sandwich offers a balanced option for your breakfast needs. It provides a high-protein punch while keeping the calorie count in check. So, if you find yourself seeking a breakfast sandwich that goes beyond the ordinary, the Bacon, Gouda & Egg Sandwich is your new best friend.
1. Sausage, Cheddar & Egg Sandwich
Prepare to be pleasantly surprised by the unexpected champion of our breakfast sandwich rankings — the Starbucks Sausage, Cheddar, and Egg Sandwich. This little powerhouse defied expectations and emerged as the victorious contender, offering a symphony of flavors that will have you craving more.
The sausage is the true hero of this sandwich. Delivering that iconic breakfast sausage taste and texture, it takes center stage with confidence. The savory patty brings a delightful blend of spices and a satisfying bite that will make your taste buds dance with joy. While the cheddar may not pack a strong punch, it still plays a valuable role in the flavor ensemble. It's the subtle partner that complements the star of the show without overpowering it. The English muffin is perfectly toasted, providing a sturdy and satisfying base for the sandwich. With 480 calories, a mere 2 grams of sugar, and 29 grams of fat, this sandwich offers a substantial and protein-packed breakfast option.
With its delicious sausage patty, mild yet satisfying cheddar, and trusty English muffin, this gold medal sandwich proves that sometimes the unexpected champions reign supreme. It's earned its spot at the top, showcasing the perfect balance of flavors and textures that will leave you satisfied.