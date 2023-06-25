8 Starbucks Breakfast Sandwiches Ranked Worst To Best

Whether you've had a long night and need some carb comfort in the morning or you're late for work and don't have the time to cook a proper breakfast, Starbucks is here to save the day with its selection of hot breakfast sandwiches and wraps. From bacon behemoths to meatless masterpieces, there is a Starbucks sandwich out there to fit everyone's preference.

If you're wondering which one to choose for your next breakfast endeavor, you won't have to do the dirty work. We have taste-tested all of the company's signature sandwiches and ranked them for your eating pleasure. From ingredients and texture to flavor and appearance, we went into battle with these breakfast champions and came out on the other side with a leader of the pack.

So, buckle up and prepare for a journey filled with eggs, breakfast meats, and a whole lot of cheeses. It's time to find out which sandwich reigns supreme and which one should be banished to breakfast purgatory. Let the sandwich showdown begin!