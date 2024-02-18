The Best Ways To Achieve A Meltier Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast sandwiches are an excellent way to start your day, which fast-food chains like McDonald's have certainly capitalized on. However, you can make a fantastic breakfast sandwich with the meltiest, most delectable cheese without leaving home, provided you use the proper methods. One major factor is the iconic foil wrapping McDonald's uses to cover its sandwiches. This wrapper traps steam from the freshly cooked ingredients inside, transforming the cheese texture into a gooey, melty masterpiece. You can replicate this experience by wrapping your just-cooked breakfast sandwich in foil and allowing it to rest for a few minutes before eating.

J. Kenji López-Alt shared a neat trick with Serious Eats if you want to expedite the process. "I actually like to wrap my sandwich up in foil and place it back in the skillet with the heat off, letting the residual heat in the metal continue to gently warm the sandwich until it forms one grand, amalgamated vision," he said.

Of course, choosing the right cheese is equally essential for meltiness. With a staggering number of cheeses to choose from, you must select a variety with specific essential characteristics.