A Possible Reason McDonald's Keeps Raising Its Prices, According To A Former Chef

If it seems like a Filet-O-Fish at McDonald's is super expensive lately, you're not wrong. According to FinanceBuzz, the prices at the Golden Arches have increased 100% since 2014 across all of their menu items, which is higher than any other fast food chain. So it's no wonder people have been grumbling about the price of Happy Meals and Big Macs. There are multiple reasons why McDonald's prices have gone up, the most obvious, of course, being record-high inflation, food costs, and higher wages in the past few years. But now that inflation has cooled off, customers are wondering why a Quarter Pounder still costs the better part of $10. Even worse, there are widespread reports that customers are being charged for bags when they order takeout. So what gives? One former Mickey D's chef thinks that a hidden cost of food is the price of buying and repairing the equipment required to run each store.

Mike Haracz, a former corporate chef at McDonald's said on his TikTok recently that every store is only allowed to use equipment that is customized specifically for the company and built by approved suppliers. As such, they have no choice but to pay whatever the price is for each individual item, like headsets and ice cream makers, rather than source equipment on the open market.