Does McDonald's Seriously Charge Customers For Bags?

It's no secret that McDonald's has become increasingly more expensive in the past few years. A study conducted by FinanceBuzz found that McDonald's menu prices increased an average of 100% in the past 10 years due to inflation. A Quarter Pounder with cheese meal that cost $5.39 in 2014 is a whopping $11.99 in 2024 — and we don't even want to know how these prices compare to how cheap McDonald's was when it first opened. Some customers have even noticed a bag fee attached to their receipt, while others have been outright asked if they would like a paper bag to hold their food for an extra charge.

McDonald's fans have taken to social media to share their discoveries and warn others about the possible up-charge for a bag. The reported costs of a bag varies greatly depending on McDonald's location, but customers may still notice a difference in their usual totals. After experiencing this new policy change for themselves, one creator on TikTok claimed that if you say "no" to a bag charge at the drive thru, employees will hand you a plastic container with each one of your items that you individually must grab and find a place for in your car before driving away. Aside from the stress of ensuring that most of your fries don't end up on the floor of your car by the time you get home, customers have grown increasingly confused by this new policy, wondering if and when their local McDonald's will implement these new bag policies.