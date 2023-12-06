All Of Your McDonald's Ice Cream Questions Answered

To answer this question, we have to answer another: What is real ice cream, anyway? Essentially, all ice cream boils down to a combination of milk, cream, sugar, flavoring, and whatever else the ice cream maker wants to throw in (chocolate chips, chopped-up cookies, berries — you get the idea). These elements are churned into the smooth, chilly treat we know and love, transferred into packaging, and frozen at or below 0 degrees Fahrenheit.

Soft serve, in contrast, is dispensed at a higher temperature — typically 20 to 25 degrees — by a specialized machine. It also usually incorporates more air, which gives the treat its airy mouthfeel (in addition to cutting costs for the producer — air is free, after all). Soft serve is also separated from ice cream by milkfat content, which is actually federally regulated. By law, all ice cream worthy of the name contains at least 10% milkfat. Some soft serve meets this requirement, but quite a lot of it — including McDonald's – does not.

So, is McDonald's soft serve real ice cream? Technically, no. The milkfat content is the most pertinent factor; that 10% requirement is unforgiving, and McDonald's sweet treat doesn't meet it. Moreover, though most people don't care too much about the nitty-gritty production differences between proper ice cream and soft serve, they remain relevant and worth examining. Let's be real, though: Most people call McDonald's soft serve "ice cream," and they're not going to stop anytime soon.