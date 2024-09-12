McDonald's Is Officially Extending Its $5 Meal Deal Into Fall (And Beyond)
The summer of savings at McDonald's will continue into the fall because the $5 Meal Deal is officially sticking around. In an email sent to Daily Meal, McDonald's shared the good news that this popular meal option will remain on menus until December 2024. The value meal was introduced earlier this year as one of the "Summer of Value" menu options at McDonald's, offering customers a choice between a McDouble or McChicken sandwich, small fries, a 4-piece McNugget, and a small soft drink, all for just $5.
Since its initial release in June, "...[Tens] of millions of fans went to their local McDonald's to enjoy our $5 Meal Deal," according to McDonald's president, Joe Erlinger. This decision to keep the offer on menus is one of the many ways McDonald's is "keeping our prices as affordable as possible." This has been a topic of discussion for many frustrated customers who have noticed a consistent increase in price for other McDonald's menu items — data suggests that McDonald's is 200% more expensive than it was 10 years ago.
Customers have criticized McDonald's for its recent price hikes
In addition to extending the $5 Meal Deal, McDonald's is also giving customers more ways to save with discounts during special occasions. On September 18, customers can enjoy a double cheeseburger for just 50 cents in celebration of National Cheeseburger Day. On National Fried Chicken Day, November 9, McDonald's will offer customers $2 McCrispy Sandwiches. The chain has also confirmed that its 10-piece McNuggets will be available once per week for just $1 from November 4 through December 2, and every Friday, customers can get free medium fries with a minimum purchase of just $1. All these deals can be found and redeemed through the McDonald's app.
The fast food chain is trying to make things more affordable for customers who have been very vocal about the not-so-subtle price hikes that McDonald's has implemented in the past few years. The chain's corporate staff, meanwhile, attempted to assure customers earlier this year that these price hikes are less than the natural rise in inflation and that private franchise owners are free to set their prices as they see fit. Offering affordable meal options is the actionable solution that customers are responding well to. While extending the $5 meal deal may not make franchisees too happy, it sure has brought relief to the wallets of many McDonald's customers.