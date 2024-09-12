McDonald's Is Officially Extending Its $5 Meal Deal Into Fall (And Beyond)

The summer of savings at McDonald's will continue into the fall because the $5 Meal Deal is officially sticking around. In an email sent to Daily Meal, McDonald's shared the good news that this popular meal option will remain on menus until December 2024. The value meal was introduced earlier this year as one of the "Summer of Value" menu options at McDonald's, offering customers a choice between a McDouble or McChicken sandwich, small fries, a 4-piece McNugget, and a small soft drink, all for just $5.

Since its initial release in June, "...[Tens] of millions of fans went to their local McDonald's to enjoy our $5 Meal Deal," according to McDonald's president, Joe Erlinger. This decision to keep the offer on menus is one of the many ways McDonald's is "keeping our prices as affordable as possible." This has been a topic of discussion for many frustrated customers who have noticed a consistent increase in price for other McDonald's menu items — data suggests that McDonald's is 200% more expensive than it was 10 years ago.