McDonald's Latest Earnings Report Shows Higher Menu Prices Are Spooking Customers

McDonald's has long been the biggest name in fast food. The engine behind the entire rise of the fast-food ecosystem, McDonald's pioneered quick food for customers on the go with an assembly line system that turned food into mass production by limiting menu items and streamlining the process to be as efficient as possible. This helped keep costs down, which was the true benefit. For a long time, McDonald's and chains like it have been the cheapest and most convenient option for millions of consumers around the globe.

Only ... it's not quite so cheap anymore. The COVID-19 pandemic caused prices to rise across the board in restaurants (and with specific groceries, such as eggs). But seemingly nowhere has seen increases like fast-food chains, as anyone who's spent $40 at Taco Bell in the last few years can attest to. And McDonald's is certainly not immune to this. The company saw its restaurants boost sales by an average of 10% in 2022 alone, and it's causing some headaches.