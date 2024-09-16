Stouffer's New Shelf-Stable Mac And Cheese Vs Velveeta: Which Boxed Brand Is Better?

Few things are as comforting as a bowl of steaming macaroni and cheese. Even some of the best homemade macaroni and cheese recipes often can't compete with the convenience, affordability, and flavor of a store-bought iteration. Though Stouffer's has long been known for its quality frozen macaroni and cheese, the brand has decided to branch out into the boxed mac and cheese arena with its new Stouffer's Supreme Shells & Cheese. This new shelf-stable, boxed macaroni and cheese will be rolling out on store shelves across the nation on September 16 and continuing throughout 2025. The line includes two flavors: Cheddar Cheese and Three Cheese. The 12-ounce box has an MSRP of $3.99 apiece, though prices may vary by retailer.

I had the good fortune of getting to sample both of these new flavors of Stouffer's Supreme Shells & Cheese. Designed to go head-to-head against Velveeta's Shells & Cheese, I went ahead and purchased a box of its classic boxed macaroni and cheese and cooked it up for comparison. I wanted to assess each based on ease of preparation, quality, and ultimate flavor. While I'm still fond of a gooey, baked, gourmet, homemade macaroni and cheese topped with crunchy breadcrumbs, I was pleasantly surprised at how bougie these new Stouffer's boxed varieties are. Read on for the full scoop.

