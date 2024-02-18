What Makes French-Style Mac And Cheese Different From The Rest?

The signature creamy richness of French-style mac and cheese can come from two primary ingredients: Crème fraîche or béchamel sauce. Crème fraîche is very similar to sour cream but not quite as tart. It's also much thicker and contains higher concentrations of fat. Recipes that call for crème fraîche usually direct cooks to mix it with French cheese, like Gruyère or Brie (or both!) to make a thick, gooey layer of dairy that thoroughly coats the macaroni.

If you're up for a few extra steps, béchamel sauce is the ultimate ingredient for a hearty French mac and cheese. To make a béchamel sauce, you'll first create a roux with flour and butter. While the roux is hot, you'll whisk it into either milk or cream. For the perfect béchamel sauce avoid direct heat during this process; instead, whisk slightly away from the heat to prevent burning. Continue whisking until the sauce comes together in a thick, creamy texture. Next, you'll add shredded French cheese, like Gruyère, to the mixture. In the end, you'll be left with a thick white sauce perfect for mac and cheese. Whether you're trying crème fraîche or béchamel sauce, you'll add them to a baking dish with the noodles before baking. You can top the dish with breadcrumbs for a final toasty finish.