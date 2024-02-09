The Pungent Ingredient That Adds Loads Of Flavor To Mac And Cheese

For the ultimate melty, creamy texture and cheesiest flavor, your mac and cheese recipe should go beyond relying on just one type of cheese. This is why three-cheese (and sometimes even more) mac and cheese recipes are so popular. The more cheeses you can pack in there, the more enticing the dish will be. This is especially true when you branch out into unexpected territory and try using non-traditional cheeses. But it turns out, that trying something pungent like blue cheese will give that mac and cheese the gooiest consistency, and most intense flavor of all.

Blue cheese is exceptional at melting — making it perfect for mac and cheese. This is because of its low calcium content and the way that its signature mold has already broken down the milk proteins. And since it's also a potent cheese that packs a wallop of flavor, it won't be outshined by any other ingredients, whether you choose to combine it with sharp cheddar, a tangy, nutty parmesan, or any other full-flavored varieties.