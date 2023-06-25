The Astonishingly High Number Of Biscuits Cracker Barrel Makes Per Day

Cracker Barrel's menu has changed a lot since the first location opened in 1969. One fixture of the chain is its buttermilk biscuits. Cracker Barrel claims that customers love the experience of this side-dish staple, and it's got the numbers to prove it.

Since Dan Evans opened his first Cracker Barrel gas station (no, really, it's true), he wanted the country spirit of Southern general stores he had always loved to shine through in the paraphernalia, food, and décor. He knew there was no element as essential to this as good biscuits, so he made sure to have them handmade and freshly baked at every location as the restaurants grew.

Today, Cracker Barrel says it serves more than 210 million biscuits annually. That means there are 661 restaurants throughout the country making a combined 825,000 biscuits daily. Cracker Barrel's patrons love their biscuits, which clearly shows when you look at these numbers.