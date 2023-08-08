The Traditional Way Cracker Barrel Cooks Turnip Greens

Turnip greens are a classic Southern side for a reason. (And before you ask, no. Turnip greens and collard greens are actually not the same thing.) While there are many ways to cook these hearty green leaves, several agree that the more traditional ways of cooking them are best. After all, why would you want to mess with a recipe that has been tried and true time and time again?

Most Southern households tend to get this recipe right, but surprisingly, there is also one restaurant chain that cooks these greens exactly as they should. We're talking about Cracker Barrel. Known for its Southern comfort meals, we suppose it's not too much of a surprise. But for those that don't know much about Southern cooking, let's uncover what makes Cracker Barrel's turnip greens stand out from other chains.

Cracker Barrel's greens are "all-natural" and "domestically grown," but that's not what makes them unique. These turnip greens are especially good because they come cooked the traditional way — with ham. This method of cooking the dish has many benefits, and they go way beyond just flavor. Let's talk about it.