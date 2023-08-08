The Traditional Way Cracker Barrel Cooks Turnip Greens
Turnip greens are a classic Southern side for a reason. (And before you ask, no. Turnip greens and collard greens are actually not the same thing.) While there are many ways to cook these hearty green leaves, several agree that the more traditional ways of cooking them are best. After all, why would you want to mess with a recipe that has been tried and true time and time again?
Most Southern households tend to get this recipe right, but surprisingly, there is also one restaurant chain that cooks these greens exactly as they should. We're talking about Cracker Barrel. Known for its Southern comfort meals, we suppose it's not too much of a surprise. But for those that don't know much about Southern cooking, let's uncover what makes Cracker Barrel's turnip greens stand out from other chains.
Cracker Barrel's greens are "all-natural" and "domestically grown," but that's not what makes them unique. These turnip greens are especially good because they come cooked the traditional way — with ham. This method of cooking the dish has many benefits, and they go way beyond just flavor. Let's talk about it.
Why you should be adding ham to your turnip greens
Cooking your turnip greens with ham is not necessarily a requirement, but it does ensure that your dish is packed with delicious flavor. Plus, it helps hide some of the otherwise distasteful flavors too.
Since turnip greens are root vegetables, they are inherently bitter. To hide those harsher qualities, you'll need to throw in some extra ingredients to balance the flavor. Thanks to the peppery flavor and high salt content of ham, the meat is the perfect match for the job. While you can also add ingredients with high acid content to hide that bitterness, like vinegar, ham is usually best. In our opinion, the meat is the perfect pairing for this leafy green as it truly brings out the savory elements and keeps things mellow. Plus, it just makes the meal a whole lot more filling and very much fits the bill as a Southern comfort. Turnip greens taste earthy and peppery all on their own, and those flavors make the perfect pairing with ham.
Turnip greens can work great as a side on their own, but you can also add them to stews and other meat dishes. So if you want to try these guys southern style, take a page out of Cracker Barrel's book and cook it like this.
How to cook traditional turnip greens at home
If you've been cooking your turnip greens all wrong, we're here to set the record straight. Here's a small guide on how to cook your turnip greens the traditional way so you have a solid jumping-off point.
To start cooking your Southern stewed turnip greens, cut up the ham of your choice. Ham bone or ham hocks are traditional, but any form of the meat will do. Cubed country ham is another common form of ham to use. Now throw the meat of your choice into a saucepan and cook over medium heat until crispy. While the ham is cooking, wash and dry the greens you have on hand. Once the ham is crispy, throw the greens into the saucepan. You can keep the fat from the ham in the pan. Add water and the seasonings of your choice to the mixture, then throw a lid over the combination and let it simmer for about 40 minutes. Make sure to check on the mixture periodically and stir to make sure it cooks just right. When the greens become tender, remove from heat and season to taste with salt and pepper.
It's really as easy as that. And if you're feeling uninspired in the kitchen, remember you can always pick up a plate of turnip greens from Cracker Barrel instead.