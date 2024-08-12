You're Missing Out If You Don't Use This Fish For Tacos
Fish tacos are as varied as the sea itself. Modern fish tacos feature everything from wahoo to canned sardines (which make for surprisingly delicious tacos in a pinch), and with so much variety, it can be difficult to decide what kind of fish to use for your next batch of tacos. There's no single right answer when it comes to what type of fish works best. While mahi mahi and pollock are popular options today, early iterations of fish tacos used whatever catch was available, including angel shark meat. It's not uncommon to see swordfish or even lobster meat used for tacos.
However, when considering what fish to serve on taco night, it's important to note that seafood with stronger flavors like salmon and tuna are limited in what they can be paired with, making them less friendly to home-cooked experimentation. If you're looking for an option with a lot of versatility, consider using trout for a fish taco with endless variation.
Why you should use trout for fish tacos
A great go-to for fish tacos is mild white fish – it's a classic for a reason. White fish, including mahi mahi and halibut, have a fluffiness that contrasts well with crunchy slaw and pairs great with briny, creamy sauce common in a taco, like lime crema. It's also important that the fish be sturdy enough to not fall apart when cooked, yet still flaky and light, and like its other white fish brothers, trout fits the bill.
While trout isn't the most common fish for tacos, that doesn't mean it should be overlooked. The freshwater fish is relatively simple to cook, making it a great option for beginner and veteran cooks alike. Trout isn't just a great choice for its simplicity, however. A lot of the complexity in tacos comes from their toppings, and trout, with its mellow flavor, works with a myriad of them. Trout fish tacos can be served with all manner of sauces, like tangy crema, salsas and slaws, or even just a squeeze of lime, giving them an abundance of variety.
Tips for making fish tacos with trout
When using trout for fish tacos, make sure it has shiny skin and moist flesh, which are qualities that indicate freshness. Like many white fish, it's quick-cooking, so consider pan-searing, broiling, baking, poaching, or steaming. Once your trout is ready to go, it's time to go all out with toppings.
Trout's mild taste makes it very versatile when it comes to toppings. For herbs, thyme, scallions, parsley, chives, dill, and tarragon play off trout's nutty, fishy flavors. Acid, particularly citrus, has been a historic pairing with fish, making zingy lemon and orange juice, as well as acidic apple cider and white wine vinegar, great options. To incorporate citrus, consider topping trout tacos with a squeeze of lime or a slathering of orange crema. Trout, as well as most fish, works well with nuts, especially almonds (like in trout almandine). Adding a nutty salsa macha or a pesto is a good way to implement herb and nut pairings with trout tacos. But when it comes to trout tacos, these combinations only scratch the surface, so make your next batch of tacos with trout and get creative with your toppings!