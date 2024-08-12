You're Missing Out If You Don't Use This Fish For Tacos

Fish tacos are as varied as the sea itself. Modern fish tacos feature everything from wahoo to canned sardines (which make for surprisingly delicious tacos in a pinch), and with so much variety, it can be difficult to decide what kind of fish to use for your next batch of tacos. There's no single right answer when it comes to what type of fish works best. While mahi mahi and pollock are popular options today, early iterations of fish tacos used whatever catch was available, including angel shark meat. It's not uncommon to see swordfish or even lobster meat used for tacos.

However, when considering what fish to serve on taco night, it's important to note that seafood with stronger flavors like salmon and tuna are limited in what they can be paired with, making them less friendly to home-cooked experimentation. If you're looking for an option with a lot of versatility, consider using trout for a fish taco with endless variation.