The Simple Extra Step For The Crunchiest Garlic Bread Possible
Garlic bread is a delicious side that pairs well with pastas and soups of all kinds, providing a complementary burst of buttery and savory flavor. It's also a fantastic snack after a night out on the town and a delicious base for creating entirely new dishes: You can transform garlic bread into pizza, eggs Benedict, and much more. Sometimes, though, the bread comes out a little soggy on the top, which isn't the most appetizing.
Fortunately, you can correct soggy garlic bread and get the ideal amount of crunchiness by taking one extra step: Turn on the broiler for a few minutes with the garlic bread about six inches below the heating element, before you remove it from the oven. Broiling works better at crisping and browning food because it uses direct heat, whereas baking cooks food with gentler, indirect heat. The intense temperature is also the reason why broiling is faster than baking, so you might be able to shave some time off your recipe.
For an extra garlic punch, you can bake your garlic bread for about 10 minutes, then remove and cool it enough to handle. Next, turn the broiler to high while you spread on some extra garlic butter. Then, stick it back in the oven for two or three minutes or until the edges start turning darker brown and the buttery center is slightly firm.
More tips for making the best garlic bread
To prevent soggy results, there are some common garlic bread mistakes to avoid, such as melting the butter beforehand. It's easier to control how much butter you use when it's still soft and spreadable, and you want just enough to cover the surface of the slices. If you apply too much, you run the risk of making limp garlic bread that's too saturated in liquid butter to get crispy on top.
Now that you know how to make garlic bread crispy and crunchy every time, you can feel free to try some variations with yours. For instance, French bread is often touted as the best for garlic bread, but you can use ciabatta or sourdough, too. Plus, leftover dinner rolls or hot dog buns can make some of the easiest garlic bread in a pinch. To take your side dish to the next level, always use fresh garlic and herbs. Consider mixing in the extra ingredient Guy Fieri uses on garlic bread: hot sauce, which he adds to the garlic butter spread.
If your garlic bread recipe involves adding grated parmesan after it comes out of the oven, consider adding it in between baking and broiling instead for an extra crispy layer on top. And when there's no time to make a homemade side dish, frozen garlic bread can be a fantastic substitute. You can even use the best frozen garlic bread to make other dishes, such as garlicky grilled cheese sandwiches.