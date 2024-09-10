The Simple Extra Step For The Crunchiest Garlic Bread Possible

Garlic bread is a delicious side that pairs well with pastas and soups of all kinds, providing a complementary burst of buttery and savory flavor. It's also a fantastic snack after a night out on the town and a delicious base for creating entirely new dishes: You can transform garlic bread into pizza, eggs Benedict, and much more. Sometimes, though, the bread comes out a little soggy on the top, which isn't the most appetizing.

Fortunately, you can correct soggy garlic bread and get the ideal amount of crunchiness by taking one extra step: Turn on the broiler for a few minutes with the garlic bread about six inches below the heating element, before you remove it from the oven. Broiling works better at crisping and browning food because it uses direct heat, whereas baking cooks food with gentler, indirect heat. The intense temperature is also the reason why broiling is faster than baking, so you might be able to shave some time off your recipe.

For an extra garlic punch, you can bake your garlic bread for about 10 minutes, then remove and cool it enough to handle. Next, turn the broiler to high while you spread on some extra garlic butter. Then, stick it back in the oven for two or three minutes or until the edges start turning darker brown and the buttery center is slightly firm.