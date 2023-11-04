The Extra Ingredient Guy Fieri Uses For Unbeatable Garlic Bread

Perhaps best known for helming the hit TV show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," Guy Fieri is plenty resourceful in the kitchen. For instance, the Food Network star developed a garlic bread recipe that takes the tasty appetizer to a whole new level. While the cheesy, buttery bread is plenty satisfying on its own, Fieri infuses it with a bit of heat thanks to the addition of hot sauce in the butter topping.

Garlic is not only good for you, as it contains essential vitamins and minerals, but it also imbues a sharpness into every dish it touches. Once cooked, garlic offers a mildly sweet yet savory flavor that's often described as having nutty notes. This rich taste pairs perfectly with spicier elements, including hot sauce, which can be easily incorporated into garlic bread per Fieri's recipe. As for which brand of hot sauce is most ideal for this application, the choice ultimately depends on your preferences as they pertain to ingredients and levels of heat.