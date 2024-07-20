We Can't Help But Add This Frozen Garlic Bread To Our Cart Every Time
If garlic bread is good, garlic bread made with sizable Texas toast slices is beyond amazing. Fortunately, there are plenty of frozen brands out there that allow quick and easy preparation when you get a hankering for this flavorful dish. The key is to choose the best possible option, one that offers unbeatable flavors and textures to ensure that your garlic bread is beyond reproach.
According to our ranking of frozen garlic bread brands, New York Bakery Five Cheese Texas Toast is the top selection. With a multi-faceted flavor and delightful texture, this brand was leagues above the last-place finisher Furlani Garlic Bread, which was described by the reviewer as "the only option on the list that you couldn't pay me to eat again." Conversely, New York Bakery's cheese-laden Texas toast hit all the right notes and made it to the very top of the list, beating out other notable brands like Wegmans and Rudi's.
What makes this Texas toast so tasty?
This garlic bread is notable for its pleasing mélange of flavors, which are balanced and well executed. The texture of the toast has the perfect balance of crispy edges with a soft interior (plus it's a little crispy on top). It's impossible to deny the appeal of crunchy, cheesy bread, especially when paired with garlic. However, if you end up making this a staple of mealtime, you might need this tip for getting rid of garlic breath in a hurry.
While decidedly tasty, a review featured on YouTube did offer some minor criticisms of this product. While the reviewer declared that the garlic Texas toast had "a lot of flavor," they did find fault with the amount of cheese topping the bread. Also, the taste-tester was not fully satisfied with the intensity of the garlic flavor and would have liked the bread slice to be a bit more substantial. Overall, these minor criticisms don't detract from the fact that New York Bakery aims to please with its cheesy Texas toast.
How to elevate the flavor of this Texas toast even further
While you can't get much better than the New York Bakery brand when it comes to Texas toast, there are some ways you can make the product even more delicious. Using an air fryer to make garlic bread gives it an unbelievable crunch, which lets you make the most of this Texas toast's already great texture. This convection-based cooking method is ideal for creating a crispy exterior, while also keeping the interior of the toast soft and delectable.
You can also incorporate this Texas toast into other recipes. As shared on Reddit, a lack of groceries led to a momentous discovery when an ingenious home chef used Texas toast to make grilled cheese when they were sans bread. As stated by a commenter, "You my friend are a genius," while another person called the preparation "a gourmet grilled cheese." If you're seeking a quick and fun appetizer or side dish, Texas toast can also be turned into cute mini pizzas by adding ingredients like tomato sauce, pepperoni, and a little extra cheese to make it deliciously gooey. You can even replace the noodles in lasagna with New York Bakery Texas toast slices for an amazingly decadent meal.