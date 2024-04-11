13 Mistakes Everyone Makes With Homemade Garlic Bread, According To A Chef

We've all experienced garlic bread that is either too bland or overpowering in flavor. Making flavorless garlic bread is a slightly better stare of affairs, because you can add more seasonings to fix it. On the other hand, if it's over-seasoned, there's not much you can do about it. How does one find balance? Care and thoughtfulness.

A lot of it comes down to salt. It's important to be cautious when adding this ingredient. Sometimes, people forget they don't need to include salt in their recipe when using salted butter, which can lead to an unpleasant taste. However, when used correctly, salt enhances the garlic and cheese flavor. So, be sure to add ¼ teaspoon of salt for every ½ cup of butter, if it is unsalted.

What about the other seasonings? If you're not up for sampling the recipe as you go, you can always sprinkle spices and herbs like black pepper, cayenne, or chili powder on top of the bread instead of mixing them into the butter. This way, it's easier to see how much each slice actually contains. Ultimately, though, the smartest move is to follow an easy garlic bread recipe so you can trust that the flavor will be correct.