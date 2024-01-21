Transform Store-Bought Garlic Bread With A Pizza Twist

Garlic bread is one of life's simple pleasures. While everyone's recipe will vary when it comes to this delicious side dish, it's primarily made with French bread (or Italian bread), butter, and fresh garlic. But why eat a plain slice of garlic bread when you can turn it into another whole meal? Next time you're craving this savory snack, try building it into homemade pizza instead. Warning: Once you eat pizza with a garlic bread crust, you might never go back.

It's easy to turn almost anything into a pizza with a little sauce and cheese, but something about garlic bread just changes the game. There's a reason this food has been around since ancient Rome. Aside from being delicious, it's also incredibly easy and affordable to make, because it only has three main ingredients. Grab some good-quality tomato sauce, a little mozzarella, and some of your favorite toppings, and thank us later.