The Easiest Garlic Bread In A Pinch

Whether you're eating juicy barbecue, flavorful pizza, rich soup, or classic spaghetti, garlic bread is a delicious side that can easily steal the spotlight. The garlicky outer crunch and cheesy inner softness pairs well with dips too, making it a delightful appetizer. However, you might not always have the best type of bread for homemade garlic bread on hand. But you probably have leftover hot dog buns.

It's common for households to have leftover buns in their pantries after cookouts because of the uneven way these products are sold. Hot dogs were first sold in packs of 10 to make an even pound, and mostly they still are (per the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council). Meanwhile, the buns are sold in packs of eight because they're baked in pans that hold the same number of rolls. So, to have bread for every dog in a pack, you would have to buy two bags of buns, which leaves you with six extra.

Fortunately, you can easily adapt a garlic bread recipe to use up those leftovers. Just split the fresh buns lengthwise, and spread soft butter mixed with garlic and parsley onto the inner sides before placing the halves, butter side up, onto a baking pan. You can substitute or add other herbs as well, such as basil, oregano, rosemary, or thyme. Then, sprinkle with parmesan before or after baking to achieve an aromatic, golden crisp, which only takes a few minutes.