The Easiest Garlic Bread In A Pinch
Whether you're eating juicy barbecue, flavorful pizza, rich soup, or classic spaghetti, garlic bread is a delicious side that can easily steal the spotlight. The garlicky outer crunch and cheesy inner softness pairs well with dips too, making it a delightful appetizer. However, you might not always have the best type of bread for homemade garlic bread on hand. But you probably have leftover hot dog buns.
It's common for households to have leftover buns in their pantries after cookouts because of the uneven way these products are sold. Hot dogs were first sold in packs of 10 to make an even pound, and mostly they still are (per the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council). Meanwhile, the buns are sold in packs of eight because they're baked in pans that hold the same number of rolls. So, to have bread for every dog in a pack, you would have to buy two bags of buns, which leaves you with six extra.
Fortunately, you can easily adapt a garlic bread recipe to use up those leftovers. Just split the fresh buns lengthwise, and spread soft butter mixed with garlic and parsley onto the inner sides before placing the halves, butter side up, onto a baking pan. You can substitute or add other herbs as well, such as basil, oregano, rosemary, or thyme. Then, sprinkle with parmesan before or after baking to achieve an aromatic, golden crisp, which only takes a few minutes.
Tips for making the best garlic bread on hot dog buns
While French bread is the classic choice, hot dog buns can be an excellent alternative, as long as you avoid common garlic bread mistakes. Using too much butter and melting it beforehand are two of the biggest errors. You only want to spread enough to coat the surface of the buns, which is difficult to control with melted butter. Less than that will leave some of the bread dry and hard, and more than that will make it too greasy and soggy.
Similarly, it's important to use the correct amount of seasoning. Salt, in particular, is easy to overdo. If your butter is unsalted, you only need to add ¼ teaspoon for every ½ cup of butter. When it comes to garlic, fresh is always better, and you can add as much as you prefer. Grate some into your soft butter for a more pungent flavor, or use garlic powder if you're in a hurry. To really make your garlic bread irresistible, though, spread garlic confit over the top. Also, chopping fresh herbs into your butter will impart a more lively flavor and create a more appetizing appearance.
Finally, you don't want to bake the hot dog buns at too high of a temperature: 400 degrees Fahrenheit works well. If you need extra crispness, set the garlic bread under the broiler for a short period afterward.
Creative ways to use hot dog bun garlic bread
Hot dog bun garlic bread can be more than just a side dish — it's easy to get creative for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. For instance, use it as a base for eggs Benedict. Create mouthwatering sloppy Joe sandwiches, meatball heroes, or garlic toasted deli sandwiches with your choice of meat, cheese, and condiments. Or, top each slice with your favorite marinara, cheeses, meats, and other ingredients for garlic bread pizza.
If you find yourself with leftover garlic bread even after using up your leftover hot dog buns, store it in a resealable bag or airtight container in the refrigerator, for up to a couple of days. When ready, reheat it in the oven, air fryer, or toaster oven. Or you can turn the leftover garlic bread into something completely new. Croutons are a fantastic option because you can put them in salads, or crush up the croutons to use on a mac-and-cheese bake or as a casserole topping. Since they're already seasoned, the toasted garlic buns work well in meatloaf, meatballs, and stuffing too. Plus, you can use them to make a gratin or a savory bread pudding.