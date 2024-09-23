14 Food Recalls That Will Always Haunt Wegmans

As reputations go, Wegmans has a pretty good one. The family-owned supermarket, which has more than 100 stores in states dotted across the Eastern U.S., has long been respected for its quality items and range (hey, Wegmans even offers sushi). Its reputation was enough for it to be voted one of the top 10 grocery stores in the country in 2023, by readers of USA Today — but that doesn't make it immune to having to call items back. Wegmans prides itself on its commitment to giving customers the very best it can offer, but its track record for doing so isn't perfect. In fact, there have been multiple recalls throughout Wegmans' history, with some of them applying to a massive amount of product.

Like other grocery stores, the reasons that Wegmans has had to recall products have been pretty diverse — and, it should be said, not always its fault. Wegmans works with multiple different suppliers, and frequent occurrences of potential bacterial contamination in its food's production has led to it asking customers to be careful. On other occasions, Wegmans has had to ask for food back for some pretty shocking reasons, with instances of plastic, rubber, and even metal being found in the products it was selling. These recalls definitely gave Wegmans bosses some sleepless nights, and we're here to show you exactly what went wrong.