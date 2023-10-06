How Long Does Milk Last Before Going Bad?

Milk is an essential ingredient in a number of dishes, but it can be temperamental in terms of storage and how long it lasts. Dairy products as a whole need constant refrigeration in order to stay fresh, and milk is no exception. Even when you purchase a new carton from the supermarket and keep it extra cold, its shelf life is still relatively short. The printed expiration date on the carton or gallon jug is important here because it serves as a great guideline for how long you can consume milk.

Milk should last until its printed expiration date – normally somewhere around two weeks from when you buy it — assuming it's been kept refrigerated the whole time. You can probably get away with drinking it even a few days after that date has passed, but milk has a different shelf life compared to other dairy products, like cream, so make sure you're aware of what you're using to better understand how long it will last.