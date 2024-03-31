The Absolute Minimum Temperature For Safe Chicken

When we talk about food poisoning, chicken is often part of the conversation. Although most of us rely on chicken regularly to help us out with weeknight favorites, it's also a food that comes with a warning label because it can make us sick if not handled properly. Chicken can carry harmful bacteria such as salmonella, staph infections, campylobacter, listeria, and E.coli. Let's just say those can all be as scary as they sound.

Obviously, we want to avoid illness whenever possible, so in addition to safe handling practices when you whip up a batch of tahini chicken thighs or serve your perfect roasted chicken, you'll want to use the right cooking temperature for your meat. Rely on your recipe to guide you to the right oven setting for your dish, which can range anywhere from 325 degrees up to 500 degrees. While the cooking temperature isn't critical for safety, it does impact the estimated cooking time and the essential goal of achieving a minimum internal temperature of 165 degrees. Regardless of whether you cook your chicken on a smoker, or in a skillet, griddle, or air fryer, ensure the meat is cooked through to that minimum.