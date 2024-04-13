Pineapple's Got Nothing On This Controversial Fruity Pizza Topping

Whether you love it or you absolutely hate it, you most likely have an opinion on the highly disputed topic of pineapple on pizza. The debate over pineapple pizza has been around since the Hawaiian pie made its debut back in the early 1960s. Over the years, people have not been shy about expressing their extreme dislike for the controversial topping, both on social media and to the faces of their Hawaiian-pizza-loving friends. While this may come as a shock to those who are adamantly against the combination, you might just be outnumbered. A YouGov survey found that 22% of Americans love pineapple on their pies, while another 37% claim they like it enough to eat the occasional slice.

But a newcomer to the scene may have dethroned pineapple as the most divisive topping: Bananas. Even those who prefer pineapple on their pizza may raise an eyebrow at this unusual pairing. A pizzeria in Ohio took the concept of pineapple on pizza as permission to experiment with other fruits that might blend well with some of the savory flavors you'd find on a traditional pie. It's boundary-pushing, but how far is too far? Spoiler alert: The innovative pizza makers add more than just thick banana slices to their Elvis-inspired slices.