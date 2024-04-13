Pineapple's Got Nothing On This Controversial Fruity Pizza Topping
Whether you love it or you absolutely hate it, you most likely have an opinion on the highly disputed topic of pineapple on pizza. The debate over pineapple pizza has been around since the Hawaiian pie made its debut back in the early 1960s. Over the years, people have not been shy about expressing their extreme dislike for the controversial topping, both on social media and to the faces of their Hawaiian-pizza-loving friends. While this may come as a shock to those who are adamantly against the combination, you might just be outnumbered. A YouGov survey found that 22% of Americans love pineapple on their pies, while another 37% claim they like it enough to eat the occasional slice.
But a newcomer to the scene may have dethroned pineapple as the most divisive topping: Bananas. Even those who prefer pineapple on their pizza may raise an eyebrow at this unusual pairing. A pizzeria in Ohio took the concept of pineapple on pizza as permission to experiment with other fruits that might blend well with some of the savory flavors you'd find on a traditional pie. It's boundary-pushing, but how far is too far? Spoiler alert: The innovative pizza makers add more than just thick banana slices to their Elvis-inspired slices.
The Buckeye State is putting some rather unconventional toppings on their pizzas
Although Hawaiian pizza may have literally nothing to do with the state of Hawaii, bananas on pizza might have something to do with Ohio. On Yelp's Top 10 list of the "Most Outrageous Pizzas" discovered in 2023, it was "The Elvis" from Roscoe's Pizza in Corwin, Ohio that caught many people by surprise. The uniquely sweet slice pulls inspiration from the King of Rock and Roll's favorite meal: A peanut butter, bacon, and banana sandwich drizzled with honey. As an homage to the famous singer, Roscoe's Pizza lays down a base of peanut butter and unashamedly layers mozzarella, provolone, bacon, and bananas on top. According to fans of this jaw-dropping creation, it works surprisingly well. Multiple reviews on the restaurant's Yelp page recommend the Elvis pie, banana slices and all.
This peanut-buttery pizza creation isn't the first time that bananas have made an appearance on a pie. In Sweden, banana and curry is an extremely common topping combination that locals and tourists alike have acquired a taste for. One user on Reddit shared their mother's habit of adding sliced tomato and bananas to a frozen pie. Multiple commenters asked if she was Swedish (apparently, her husband is) because this is such a common practice in the European country. One Redditor, hopefully joking, quipped, "Pineapple and anti-pineapple people, we must set aside our differences and join forces to defeat our new common enemy."
Fruit is far more common on pizza than you might realize
A touch of sweetness on your pizza isn't always a bad thing. In recent years, the hot honey craze has become a common condiment to drizzle on top of a slice of spicy pepperoni or meat lover's pie. For non-meat eaters, there are actually quite a few toppings to choose from that skew on the sweeter side, and many of the traditional choices are technically classified as fruits. While the world might not be ready to accept an entire fruit salad on top of their pizza, many diners don't seem to bat an eye at olives or bell peppers ... which both happen to be fruits. And of course, countless pies are topped with at least one common fruit: The tomato (as the base of pizza sauce or sliced fresh).
Once you realize you've already been enjoying quite a few fruits on your everyday slices, it isn't that far of a leap to consider less traditional toppings. Crust-obsessed connoisseurs have found that sweeter fruits can add a more complex flavor profile to pizza, including peaches (paired with grilled chicken) and fresh melon (alongside prosciutto). Some gourmet pizzas use fresh or even canned figs on top of a cheesy pie to add a bit of sweetness. When it comes to pizza, don't knock it 'till you try it.