Wegmans Has Recalled Several Types Of Leafy Greens Over A Potential Salmonella Issue

On December 23, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published Wegmans' announcement of a voluntary recall of the store's products containing micro greens, sweet pea leaves, and cat grass. The announcement cited the potential presence of Salmonella as the reason for the recall.

"We are voluntarily recalling these products because some of the soil they were grown in, supplied to Wegmans Organic Farm by bio365 of Ithaca, New York, tested positive for Salmonella by the supplier. This is out of an abundance of caution. No illnesses have been associated with this recall," the announcement stated.

Wegmans also stated that all customers who may have bought the affected products and used their Shoppers Club card would receive automated phone calls to make them aware, as well.

The products affected by the recall were sold at Wegmans stores located in New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, and North Carolina. Here are the details.