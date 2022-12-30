Wegmans Has Recalled Several Types Of Leafy Greens Over A Potential Salmonella Issue
On December 23, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published Wegmans' announcement of a voluntary recall of the store's products containing micro greens, sweet pea leaves, and cat grass. The announcement cited the potential presence of Salmonella as the reason for the recall.
"We are voluntarily recalling these products because some of the soil they were grown in, supplied to Wegmans Organic Farm by bio365 of Ithaca, New York, tested positive for Salmonella by the supplier. This is out of an abundance of caution. No illnesses have been associated with this recall," the announcement stated.
Wegmans also stated that all customers who may have bought the affected products and used their Shoppers Club card would receive automated phone calls to make them aware, as well.
The products affected by the recall were sold at Wegmans stores located in New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, and North Carolina. Here are the details.
Product recall details
Wegmans has also announced the recall on the Product Recalls page on its website.
The affected products include Wegmans Organic Baby Kale & Baby Spinach with Sweet Pea Leaves, Organic Farm & Orchard Micro Greens, and Cat Grass. On the Product Recalls page, Wegmans has also provided pictures of the products for consumers.
In the same announcement, on the FDA's site, Wegmans also noted that Salmonella is "an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis."
Wegmans says that customers are able to receive a full refund by visiting their store's customer service desk. Any questions should be directed to Wegmans Food Markets at 1-855-934-3663.