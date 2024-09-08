10 Of The Biggest Recalls In Kraft's History

Since being founded in 1903, Kraft has become one of the biggest food manufacturing companies in the United States. After merging with Heinz in 2015, the company now owns over 200 brands, each of which produces a variety of products. While this huge array means Kraft is now worth over $40 billion, it also all but guarantees that the company will produce and distribute the odd batch of faulty products from time to time.

Recalls are a reality for any food manufacturer. Bacteria, foreign materials, and mislabeling are constant risks in the business, and while all companies strive to create safe products every time, the reality is that they'll probably fall short on at least one occasion. In these instances, companies hope that the subsequent recalls are executed quickly and efficiently so no one is sickened or injured by the offending products. They also hope that the total amount of faulty food that requires recalling is small, to minimize costs. Unfortunately for Kraft, while its products rarely make people ill, the company does have a history of issuing recalls that are huge in scope — as the following examples highlight.