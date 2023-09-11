How Kraft Mac & Cheese Helped Change The Landscape For Packaged Foods

Even in the 20th century, macaroni and cheese was hardly considered a new dish to Americans. James Hemings, an 18th-century formerly enslaved Black American chef, is credited with adding a uniquely American flair to mac and cheese, a dish he learned to cook in France as Thomas Jefferson's personal cook. Indeed, Hemings served it regularly to Jefferson; unsurprisingly, the third president of the United States also loved the stuff.

Before James L. Kraft decided to make it his mission to bring it to the masses centuries later (and make lots of money in the process), it required a more artisanal, handcrafted feel. Cheese, like other dairy products, had a limited shelf life. But in the 1910s, that changed. A pair of Swiss scientists, Fritz Stettler and Walter Gerber, invented a process for emulsifying emmental cheese with sodium citrate in 1911. But at the same time, Kraft was working on his own version, which involved heating and whisking cheddar with emulsifying salts — a code he finally cracked in 1916. However, there's a reason the Canadian-born Kraft's version ultimately won out and became what we now know as "American" cheese: As Thrillist notes, his was both better and easier to make.

Kraft's creation was similar to what we now know as Kraft singles, and his big customer was the U.S. military. He expanded into products like Velveeta and Cheez Whiz but had yet to embark upon macaroni and cheese — that is, until the 1930s.