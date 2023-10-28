The Ultimate Ranking Of Turkey Bacon Brands

When it comes to turkey bacon, our taste buds seek that perfect balance of smokiness, texture, and flavor. Unfortunately, Oscar Mayer's Original Turkey Bacon leaves us underwhelmed, and it ranks at the bottom of our list for several reasons.

Visually, the first impression was less than appealing. It gave off an artificial, almost toy-like impression (think Playskool bacon) that seemed more suited to a child's play kitchen than a breakfast plate. This initial reaction did not bode well for our taste test, and the first bite wasn't much better. It left a charred, bologna-like aftertaste that was overwhelmingly salty and smoky. The excessive smokiness overshadowed any semblance of a natural, turkey bacon essence. The texture of this turkey bacon was another disappointment. Instead of the familiar crispiness we associate with bacon, it had the consistency of cooked deli meat. It was thick and chewy, and it lacked the satisfying crunch that makes bacon so beloved. We know turkey bacon will never be pork, but this one was way too far off the beaten path for us.

Ultimately, this review serves as a reminder that not all turkey bacon is created equal, and there are superior alternatives available. Oscar Mayer may be renowned for its bologna, but the brand does not manage to translate its success into the realm of turkey bacon. This one is a resounding no from us.