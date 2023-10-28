The Ultimate Ranking Of Turkey Bacon Brands
For those seeking a delicious alternative to traditional pork bacon, the allure of turkey bacon's leaner profile and delectable flavors is undeniable. Turkey bacon has steadily gained popularity, offering a lighter and more heart-healthy option for bacon lovers. But with a growing array of brands on the market, selecting the perfect one can be a challenging task. Which brand offers the perfect balance of smokiness and crispness? Which one delivers a consistent quality that you can trust time and time again? These are the questions we aim to answer.
We embark on a culinary journey that evaluates and ranks the top contenders in the turkey bacon world to provide you with an informed guide to choosing the best turkey bacon for your palate and lifestyle. In an age where the choices in the grocery store aisles are ever-expanding, knowing which turkey bacon brand deserves a place on your plate is invaluable. Discover which brands reign supreme, and elevate your breakfast experience with the assurance of a well-informed choice. The ultimate ranking of turkey bacon brands is your trusted companion on the journey to delicious, healthier mornings.
9. Oscar Mayer
When it comes to turkey bacon, our taste buds seek that perfect balance of smokiness, texture, and flavor. Unfortunately, Oscar Mayer's Original Turkey Bacon leaves us underwhelmed, and it ranks at the bottom of our list for several reasons.
Visually, the first impression was less than appealing. It gave off an artificial, almost toy-like impression (think Playskool bacon) that seemed more suited to a child's play kitchen than a breakfast plate. This initial reaction did not bode well for our taste test, and the first bite wasn't much better. It left a charred, bologna-like aftertaste that was overwhelmingly salty and smoky. The excessive smokiness overshadowed any semblance of a natural, turkey bacon essence. The texture of this turkey bacon was another disappointment. Instead of the familiar crispiness we associate with bacon, it had the consistency of cooked deli meat. It was thick and chewy, and it lacked the satisfying crunch that makes bacon so beloved. We know turkey bacon will never be pork, but this one was way too far off the beaten path for us.
Ultimately, this review serves as a reminder that not all turkey bacon is created equal, and there are superior alternatives available. Oscar Mayer may be renowned for its bologna, but the brand does not manage to translate its success into the realm of turkey bacon. This one is a resounding no from us.
8. Butterball
In our pursuit of the perfect turkey bacon, we found ourselves evaluating Butterball's offering, which earned a place near the bottom of our list. While not a catastrophic bacon experience, it left us with a somewhat mixed impression.
One of the initial points in Butterball's favor is its commitment to delivering a product without MSG or fillers, a characteristic that reflects a dedication to a cleaner, more wholesome bacon experience. The American Humane Certified and gluten-free labels add to the brand's appeal, assuring conscientious consumers that the product aligns with certain ethical and dietary standards.
However, where Butterball's turkey bacon fell short for us was in its texture. While not overwhelmingly undesirable, it did have a chewy quality that contrasted with the crispy expectations often associated with bacon. This texture seemed to deter us from fully enjoying the experience, as it didn't align with our expectations for turkey bacon. The flavor, while not bad per se, presented a peculiar challenge. Surprisingly, it didn't quite capture the quintessential essence of turkey bacon. Instead, it left us with a taste that was best described as "mystery meat" — a departure from the expected turkey bacon profile. While the saltiness was not overwhelming, it was notably present. This one is another pass.
7. Applegate Naturals
Applegate Naturals' Hickory Smoked Uncured Turkey Bacon secures the seventh spot in our ranking, leaving us with another somewhat mixed impression. This turkey bacon boasts a series of commendable attributes that cater to health-conscious consumers. First and foremost, Applegate's choice to use turkey leg meat and refrain from using added nitrates, nitrites, or antibiotics aligns well with a commitment to healthier bacon options. The turkey used is humanely raised, appealing to those with ethical concerns, and the product is both gluten- and casein-free, making it suitable for a wide range of dietary preferences.
However, where Applegate's turkey bacon diverged from a perfect score was in its flavor profile. While not terrible, the bacon did have a distinctive, overpowering, hickory smoke flavor that lingered on the palate. This intense smokiness, combined with saltiness, creates a flavor combination that might make you reach for a glass of water.
For those seeking a healthy turkey bacon option with unique smokiness, and larger pieces than what's in your average package, Applegate could be worth a try. However, it may not be the go-to choice for those who prefer a milder, more traditional turkey bacon flavor. These aren't bad if you're looking for a healthy choice, but they weren't our favorite for a Sunday morning spread.
6. Godshall's
Godshall's Original Turkey Bacon offers a solid yet unremarkable option in the world of turkey bacon. While it boasts a few positive attributes, the product doesn't quite attain the heights of greatness we were hoping for.
One of the highlights of Godshall's is its use of turkey thigh meat, which results in 6 grams of protein in a single slice. Additionally, the absence of added hormones and the gluten-free status contribute to the appeal of this turkey bacon. The easy-open package makes it a convenient option for those who value simplicity in their kitchen.
During the cooking process, this bacon behaved more like regular bacon, with some noticeable grease/fat bubbling on top. However, what surprised us was that despite the grease, the turkey bacon turned out to be somewhat dry. This unexpected dryness affected our overall perception of the product. In terms of flavor, Godshall's turkey bacon exhibited a contradictory profile. It started with notable saltiness on the front end, giving a pleasing savory kick. However, as we progressed, the flavor tapered off, leaving a somewhat bland taste on the palate. The combination of initial saltiness followed by a bland finish and an unexpected dryness led us to categorize it as "good but not great." Would we eat it again? Sure, but this wasn't a true favorite.
5. Signature Select
Signature Select Uncured Turkey Bacon pleasantly surprised us with its performance, earning a fifth-place title on our list. While it may not be the top choice in the turkey bacon market, it certainly holds its own and has several qualities that make it a notable contender.
One of the standout aspects is Signature Select's use of traditional dark turkey meat, providing a familiar and bolder flavor profile. Furthermore, the product proudly wears the "all-natural" label and is naturally wood-smoked, which immediately piqued our interest. The wood-smoked flavor is one of the most noticeable features of this turkey bacon. It delivers a genuine smokiness that adds character to the overall flavor profile. The hints of salt in the taste enhance its savory appeal, making it a delightful addition to your breakfast plate. In terms of texture, Signature Select manages to find a balance. It falls somewhere between dry and chewy, with a softness that sets it apart from most other brands. This unique textural quality adds to our appreciation of the product.
For those seeking a reliable, convenient, and cost-effective option, Signature Select is a surprisingly good choice. It brings the essence of wood-smoked turkey bacon to your table with a delightful hint of salt, making it a practical addition to your breakfast routine.
4. Wellshire
Wellshire Organic Classic Turkey Bacon stands out as the sole organic option in our evaluation. With a strong commitment to healthy and ethical production practices, Wellshire positions itself as a choice for the discerning and health-conscious consumer. Crafted from turkey thighs and employing the "chopped and formed" method, this turkey bacon embraces a traditional approach that resonates with classic bacon enthusiasts. The absence of preservatives, nitrates, nitrites, antibiotics, and hormones underscores Wellshire's dedication to a clean, humane, and environmentally conscious bacon product. The organic nature of this turkey bacon extends to the diet of the turkeys, which are vegetarian-fed and humanely raised. Additionally, the product is gluten-free, soy-free, and casein-free, making it suitable for various dietary preferences and restrictions.
Regarding texture, Wellshire's turkey bacon performed admirably, with a pretty good quality, although it was found to be a touch dry in comparison to some competitors. The slight dryness did not detract significantly from the overall experience, but it was worth noting. Flavor-wise, Wellshire struck a harmonious balance. While not excessively salty, it incorporated a touch of smokiness that complemented the turkey's natural flavors. The overall flavor profile was well-balanced, adding to the product's appeal.
For those seeking an organic turkey bacon experience that strikes a harmonious taste balance, Wellshire's is a compelling choice that aligns with health and ethical considerations. It earns its place as a respectable offering, thanks to its commitment to organic production practices and health-conscious attributes.
3. Good & Gather
Good & Gather's Applewood Smoked Uncured Turkey Bacon proudly secures the third position on our list, and it's a testament to the impressive quality that can be found in grocery store brands. This offering from Target boasts a compelling combination of health-conscious attributes and delectable flavor.
Crafted from chopped and formed dark meat, this bacon prioritizes both flavor and texture. Its commitment to avoiding added nitrates, nitrites, antibiotics, and hormones reinforces its status as a healthier option within the turkey bacon market. When it comes to texture, Good & Gather impresses with a decent quality. The bacon maintains a balance that ensures it's not overly dry or chewy, making it a satisfying choice.
What elevates this turkey bacon to the top tier of our ranking is its flavor. The inclusion of applewood-smoked seasoning infuses the bacon with a smokiness that takes center stage in the taste experience. While the bacon carries a salty note, it is well-balanced and enhances the overall appeal, creating a harmonious and delicious taste experience that distinguishes it from the competition. Good & Gather proves that grocery store brands can compete with the best, offering a delectable and healthier alternative for breakfast enthusiasts. Its health-conscious attributes and delicious flavor profile will have us reaching for this one again.
2. Trader Joe's
Securing the well-deserved second spot in our ranking, Trader Joe's Uncured Turkey Bacon proves that when it comes to a delectable turkey bacon experience, you don't have to look any further than your local grocery store. This option excels in both flavor and health-conscious attributes, offering a well-rounded breakfast solution for discerning consumers.
Crafted from turkey thighs, this turkey bacon prioritizes wholesome ingredients and minimal processing. It boasts an impressive 94% fat-free content and is free from artificial ingredients. The notable absence of added nitrates or nitrites reinforces its health-conscious appeal.
The taste profile of Trader Joe's turkey bacon is also on point, creating a delicious and authentic bacon experience. While it doesn't lean heavily on saltiness, it strikes a harmonious balance that appeals to a wide range of palates. The well-balanced texture — with crispy edges and a soft middle — seals the deal, making Trader Joe's a highly recommended option for those who prefer turkey bacon over pork. We definitely recommend it, and it will be one of our go-tos from now on!
1. Never Any!
Claiming the prestigious first place on our list, Never Any! Uncured Turkey Bacon from Aldi stands out as a remarkable choice for discerning consumers. This turkey bacon is crafted from chopped and formed turkey, emphasizing a commitment to wholesome ingredients and minimal processing. What sets it apart is the impressive list of no's -– no preservatives, no nitrates, no nitrites, no antibiotics, and no hormones. This dedication to clean and health-conscious ingredients significantly contributes to its top ranking.
The taste profile of Never Any! is equally exceptional. While it doesn't rely on super saltiness, it delivers a well-balanced flavor with a touch of smoke and salt on the back end. The highlight of this bacon is its rich, hearty flavor that transcends the usual expectations of turkey bacon. Regarding texture, you won't find the crispy pork texture, but you will enjoy you'll the crispy edges and a soft middle, making for a great option when it comes to sans-pork bacon.
We highly recommend Never Any! Uncured Turkey Bacon from Aldi as a top-tier choice for anyone seeking a healthier, delicious, and memorable bacon experience. It has earned our trust as the go-to option for the future, and we suggest you give it a try!