How That Iconic Yellow Band Became A Part Of Oscar Mayer's Logo

The meat industry Oscar Mayer stepped into when he took over the Kolling Meat Market with his brother Gottfried in 1883 was very different from modern standards. Commercial refrigeration did exist at that point (it was first initiated in 1856 and the meat-packing industry was one of its first applications). But the quality of the time was a world away from what we know today. Food and safety inspections weren't mandatory until 1890, but still conditions were deplorable, as described graphically in 1905 by Upton Sinclair in his landmark book "The Jungle" about the Chicago meat-packing industry.

This, though, is where Mayer shone. In 1904, the company took the name Edelweiss (Oscar F. Mayer & Bro. was incorporated later in 1911), which was unusual because branding was rare back then. But the brothers wanted to stand out as a mark of quality among their competitors. After Sinclair's book came out, they leaned into his story and became one of the first companies to volunteer for precise government inspections and ensure customers got the best possible meat.

But they had another problem: Nobody could tell which hot dogs were theirs. This is where the yellow band came in.