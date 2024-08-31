Every Way To Cook Eggs In Your Air Fryer, Explained

Cooking hard-boiled eggs in the air fryer saves a lot of hassle, and if you have a large appliance, you can cook loads of them in one go. The dry heat of the air fryer works in much the same way as the wet heat of boiling water does, surrounding the egg from each side and heating it consistently until it's cooked through. Nelson Serrano-Bahri broke down the process for us. "Depending on the type of air fryer you have, you may want to preheat your air fryer," Serrano-Bahri says. "I suggest setting it at 350-400 degrees Fahrenheit to hard-boil your eggs."

Once you've placed your eggs in the basket, just press go and wait. "The air fryer cooks the egg faster because of the air convection," says Serrano-Bahri. "It can take anywhere between 10-17 minutes for the eggs to cook, and this depends on how well you want your eggs cooked." While you can rotate your eggs halfway through the cooking process to ensure they're cooking evenly, if you don't have a liner in your basket, it's not that essential.

Once they're done, there's one more step. "Be sure to immediately transfer to an ice bath to halt cooking," says Sarah Beth Tanner. Putting them in an ice bath will also make them easier to peel, as the cold temperature will make the egg contract slightly. This pulls the egg away from its membrane and causes the shell to come off more easily.