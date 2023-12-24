It's Never A Good Idea To Make Soft-Boiled Eggs In The Microwave

A properly cooked soft-boiled egg is a simple yet decadent treat. With gently set whites and a creamy, runny yolk within, these eggs are a wonderful topper for noodle soups, rice bowls, salads, and many other dishes that need a little something creamy and savory on top.

Making soft-boiled eggs in the microwave is not only tricky to get right, but it can be dangerous as well. There are certainly plenty of hacks that simplify making this type of egg, but if these tricks suggest you use the microwave, take caution. Overall, whipping up perfectly yolky soft-boiled eggs doesn't take much time — typically, they only take five to seven or so minutes — but it does take a little know-how and a pot.

Though microwaves can perform a medley of kitchen tasks, including cooking some varieties of egg dishes, cooking soft-boiled eggs in them can lead to an eggy explosion, which can not only cause a mess but could possibly harm you. For safety reasons, avoid cooking soft-boiled eggs in the microwave, or you may end up with some very hot egg on your face.