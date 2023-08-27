Air Fryer Hard-Boiled Eggs Save You The Hassle Of Heating Water

Hard-boiled eggs can be a great snack when eaten on their own, and they are even more delicious when turned into deviled eggs or a creamy egg salad. While it's easy enough to make them the typical way (using the boiled-water method), there is another way to do it that requires even less effort: popping them into an air fryer. It takes even less time than cooking them in water because you don't have to wait around for the water to boil.

The process for air frying your eggs is simple: just lower them gently into the air fryer basket to ensure the shells don't break, then switch on the air fryer and let it work its magic. The cooking time will vary depending on how you prefer your eggs: hard, medium, or soft-boiled. And when you're done, you're left with perfectly cooked eggs and an air fryer that doesn't even need to be cleaned.