The Savory Topping You Need To Start Putting On Ice Cream Sundaes

Ice cream sundaes can be more than just a fun dessert: You can make them into an activity and full-fledged experience with a well-thought-out bar of toppings. From cookie crumbs to fruit syrups to candied nuts, there are tons of sweet options to sprinkle on. But have you ever considered adding savory toppings like bacon to your sundaes?

You might cringe at the idea of adding pieces of salted pork to your ice cream, but there's a reason why unexpected food combinations like sweet and salty work so well. In the third chapter of "Strategies to Reduce Sodium Intake in the United States," it's concluded that enhancing sweetness is just one of the effects that salt has when we eat various foods. It improves flavor intensity as well. Also, according to research published in 2011 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, your tongue has sugar receptors called SGLT1 that only react when you eat salt, which may explain why salt enhances sweet ingredients.

With the backing of science, it makes sense why mixing salt into homemade ice cream benefits the flavor, while adding a savory topping like candied bacon is one of the best ways to upgrade your ice cream sundae. The savory and salty elements are a dynamic complement to the sugary sweetness of the frozen dessert. You may find it hard not to eat the topping on other sweet dishes, too, such as pancakes and waffles.