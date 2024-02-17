Add Salt To Your Homemade Ice Cream And Taste The Difference

If you want to completely customize your dessert experience, making homemade ice cream can be a great way to mix up delicious and unique flavors, from peanut butter and strawberry jam to langkasuy (jackfruit and cashew). However, no matter what flavor you're making, you should never be afraid to add a little salt to your ice cream base. While you could always sprinkle some salt on top of the final result, actually mixing it into the ice cream base can greatly benefit the dessert's flavor.

For any ice cream flavor besides salted caramel, salt may seem like an unusual addition. But salt does more than make things taste salty — even in small amounts, it enhances the flavors of any food it touches, including sweets. Sweet-and-salty snacks like chocolate pretzels are an obvious example, but cake and cookie recipes often include salt in the batter to provide more depth of flavor. It balances out the sweetness of the dessert without adding an overwhelming salty note, and the same concept can enhance your homemade ice cream, too.

Using a bigger amount of salt for a savory edge could be a welcome contrast to ultra-sweet flavors of the ice cream, while a sparing amount makes any kind of flavor sing. If you want some extra texture, try mixing in flaky sea salt for a little bit of crunch. The one factor to be careful with is the quantity of salt you use, but a few simple guidelines can help you out.