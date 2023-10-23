Potato Chips And Ice Cream: How Did These 2 Become A Thing?

Like milkshakes and french fries, pretzels and chocolate, or peanut butter and jelly, potato chips and ice cream are an unexpected food combination that works surprisingly well. This sweet and salty combo is so satisfying to the taste buds that ice cream makers have released packaged versions for our convenience. In 2021 Ben & Jerry's released a limited "botch" Chip Happens, consisting of chocolate ice cream with fudge chips and potato chip swirls. Some of us also might remember the iconic ice cream manufacturer's Late Night Snack flavor with vanilla ice cream with salty caramel swirl and potato chip fudge clusters, released in 2011, inspired by a "Late Night With Jimmy Fallon" skit.

While dipping french fries in a Wendy's frosty usually gets all the glory, one Reddit user on an unpopular opinion thread praises the "amazing food combination" of potato chips and ice cream, extolling the potato chips for the textural quality they add to the ice cream. Of course, there's the downside of having soggy chips, which can be avoided by crushing the chips and sprinkling them on the top instead of mixing them in the ice cream (and also eating them right away before they get soggy). Ice cream makers found ways to avoid the soggy chip scenario by covering them in chocolate which hardens to make a protective and delicious coating for the chips. It's generally agreed that chips and ice cream are a delicious combination everyone should try. But why does it work so well?