Transform Leftover Tempura Batter Into A Sweet Ice Cream Topping

There are even more ways you can go wild with your toppings. If you want something similar to the sweet crunch that tempura provides, you can grab a box of your favorite cookies — anything from peanut butter to cinnamon-sugar — and use them as a delicious ice cream topping. You can break them up or place them into your ice cream whole — there's no wrong way to do it. How about something a little more adventurous? Bacon bits, anyone? This may be one of the toppings you never thought you'd put on ice cream, however, it's certainly worth a try. If you prefer a little more sweetness, you can switch to candied bacon, which already has some brown sugar and cinnamon. Just sprinkle on as much, or as little, as you like.

For those who want more of a fruit flavor, you can top off your ice cream with pie fillings. If you're going with something like apple, you can use your own homemade apple pie filling and pour it on top until you can't see the ice cream anymore. If you're a fan of sweet and savory combinations, you can try pretzels, potato chips, crackers, or even Cheetos. Just crumble them and sprinkle them on top of your ice cream the same way you would any of your other favorite toppings.