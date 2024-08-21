We Tasted Starbucks' Fall Menu And It's An All-Star Lineup

As summer simmers down, fall menus are starting to heat up. Starbucks has always been a sort of de facto modern leader in fall-flavored drinks and bites — so much so that even leaks of its fall menu becomes news. This year, the coffee chain is bringing back some classics in addition to rolling out a few new items to round out its 2024 fall menu.

Joining the PSL on the fall beverages menu is the returning Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and the new Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai. Over in the baked goods section, the perennial favorite Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin returns, as does the Baked Apple Croissant, which was just elevated to year-round status alongside the Pumpkin & Pepita Loaf. Standing out among the crowd is a new creature — the Raccoon Cake Pop. Over at Starbucks Reserve locations, Pumpkin Spice Cake can be washed down with the new boozy option — the Pumpkin Spice Chai Martini — and the another that sounds boozy, but isn't — the Pumpkin Spice Whiskey Barrel-Aged Cold Brew.

Pumpkin spice, apples, and raccoons are running wild at Starbucks! I got a sneak peek, eat, and sip of the fall menu and am now ready to spill the coffee beans. This chew and review is based on taste, sense of fall, and overall lovability.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.