New And Returning Pumpkin Spice Products Coming For Fall 2024
While we're sad to see summer drawing to a close, we're also pumped for fall and all the wonderful treats it brings. Autumn means changing leaves, spooky decorations, and of course, a plethora of pumpkin spice-flavored goodies to indulge in. While not everything that uses the popular autumnal ingredient is a certified winner (just consider our disappointment with Dunkin's spiked pumpkin spice iced latte), certain products utilize the potent flavoring in the best way possible.
For fall of 2024, the following brands are trying their hand at pumpkin spice perfection with a range of snacks, breakfast treats, and even nutritious protein bars featuring the iconic flavor. Many of these items are already available on store shelves, although supplies are limited. That means you should be proactive if you want to sample the latest fall flavors from your favorite brands. If you're one of the many people who believes that pumpkin spice season can never start early enough, then the following products are tailor-made to your tastes.
Smoothie King
Known for using ingredients without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives, Smoothie King is offering quite the beverage line-up this fall. Customers can choose from a variety of pumpkin-flavored offerings, including Pumpkin Slim-N-Trim, Power Meal, and D-Lite smoothies. Another choice, the Pumpkin Coffee High Protein, combines the autumnal flavoring with coffee for a morning pick-me-up, while the Pumpkin Vegan drink consists of all plant-based ingredients. Visit your local Smoothie King for the full selection, and remember that these fall-inspired flavors are only available for a limited time.
General Mills
General Mills is home to a variety of brands consumers know and love, including Cheerios and Pillsbury baked goods. For a bit of autumnal flavor inspiration, add limited edition Pumpkin Spice Cheerios to your breakfast table. Bakers can also make their own fall-centric creations using Pillsbury Grands! Pumpkin Spice rolls and Pumpkin Spice Bread Batter. The prepared doughs will be available at stores across the nation from August to October.
Pop-Tarts
Pop-Tarts may have once had a totally different name and a limited flavor selection, but today they come in a wide range of fun varieties. This fall, fans of this sweet breakfast treat can indulge in a pumpkin pie flavor that features warm notes of nutmeg and cinnamon. Frosted Pumpkin Pie Pop-Tarts can be purchased at stores all over the U.S. and may already be available in certain locations. Snag a box of eight Pop-Tarts for just $3.89.
RXBAR
RXBAR is a protein bar brand that prioritizes wholesome ingredients and avoids anything artificial. In honor of the autumn season, RXBAR's Pumpkin Spice flavor will be available starting this August, chock-full of cinnamon, cloves and pumpkin, plus 12 grams of protein. Pick up an 8-bar box at Target and other retail stores or visit RXBAR.com to order yours. Along with individual bars, 5- and 12-count boxes are also available (for $10.99 and $27.99, respectively).
Planters
A leader in satisfying snacking, Planters peanuts are also getting in on the fall fun with a limited edition product. The brand's Pumpkin Spice Almonds with a touch of sea salt are perfectly seasoned for a balance of sweet and salty flavors. This wholesome snack may even brighten your mood, as eating a certain number of almonds each day can actually relieve stress. You can find Planters Pumpkin Spice Almonds in grocery stores or order them directly from Amazon.