New And Returning Pumpkin Spice Products Coming For Fall 2024

While we're sad to see summer drawing to a close, we're also pumped for fall and all the wonderful treats it brings. Autumn means changing leaves, spooky decorations, and of course, a plethora of pumpkin spice-flavored goodies to indulge in. While not everything that uses the popular autumnal ingredient is a certified winner (just consider our disappointment with Dunkin's spiked pumpkin spice iced latte), certain products utilize the potent flavoring in the best way possible.

For fall of 2024, the following brands are trying their hand at pumpkin spice perfection with a range of snacks, breakfast treats, and even nutritious protein bars featuring the iconic flavor. Many of these items are already available on store shelves, although supplies are limited. That means you should be proactive if you want to sample the latest fall flavors from your favorite brands. If you're one of the many people who believes that pumpkin spice season can never start early enough, then the following products are tailor-made to your tastes.