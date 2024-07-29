Starbucks' 2024 Fall Menu May Have Just Been Leaked

Fall for coffee shops, especially Starbucks, means pumpkin spice latte season, and this year is no exception. According to a potential leak shared on Instagram, Starbucks' new fall lineup may have just been revealed. The post claims to have received the image from anonymous sources at Starbucks, listing a total of 12 upcoming seasonal items. If the leak is to be believed, customers have less than a month of waiting for the new lineup most of which supposedly launches on August 22nd. We reached out to Starbucks about the purported leak, and this was their response: "While we're excited to welcome the most wonderfall time of the year, we're not quite ready to leaf the summer state of mind and are still enjoying the new Summer-Berry Refreshers Beverages with popping raspberry flavored pearls."

This isn't the first time the company has experienced leaks, with Starbucks' 2024 Winter Menu having been leaked earlier this year. With Starbucks celebrating 20 years of pumpkin spice with their seasonal menu last year, many fans are left wondering how this year's autumn season will follow such a momentous event. The Starbucks fall lineup will include a mix of new and returning items, the first nine dropping in August, followed by three Halloween-themed products launching on September 19th.