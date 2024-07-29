Starbucks' 2024 Fall Menu May Have Just Been Leaked
Fall for coffee shops, especially Starbucks, means pumpkin spice latte season, and this year is no exception. According to a potential leak shared on Instagram, Starbucks' new fall lineup may have just been revealed. The post claims to have received the image from anonymous sources at Starbucks, listing a total of 12 upcoming seasonal items. If the leak is to be believed, customers have less than a month of waiting for the new lineup most of which supposedly launches on August 22nd. We reached out to Starbucks about the purported leak, and this was their response: "While we're excited to welcome the most wonderfall time of the year, we're not quite ready to leaf the summer state of mind and are still enjoying the new Summer-Berry Refreshers Beverages with popping raspberry flavored pearls."
This isn't the first time the company has experienced leaks, with Starbucks' 2024 Winter Menu having been leaked earlier this year. With Starbucks celebrating 20 years of pumpkin spice with their seasonal menu last year, many fans are left wondering how this year's autumn season will follow such a momentous event. The Starbucks fall lineup will include a mix of new and returning items, the first nine dropping in August, followed by three Halloween-themed products launching on September 19th.
Fall 2024 brings back pumpkin spice and introduces spooky new items
It comes as no surprise that the classic Pumpkin Spice Latte is likely making a return in 2024. Other rumored seasonal pumpkin-themed items returning include the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai, and Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin. Starbucks is allegedly launching four new items, with the new non-dairy Iced Apple Crisp Cream Chai and Raccoon Cake Pop dropping in August. The new Iced Pecan Crunch Latte Oatmilk and Mummy Cookie are supposedly releasing in September with the Salted Cream Cold Foam making a return alongside them.
The other rumored August re-releases are apple-themed, and non-dairy customers can rejoice with the returning Iced Apple Crisp Shaken Expresso Oatmilk and the Apple Crisp Macchiato Oatmilk. While Starbucks customers will always miss the discontinued almond croissant, the return of Baked Apple Croissant offers a refreshing alternative. This is the second time Starbucks' fall apple products have been leaked.