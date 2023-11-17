Wake Up The Flavors Of Your Cocktail With A Coffee Bean Hack

If you're a coffee lover there's a good chance you enjoy an espresso martini, but have you ever tried an old fashioned with coffee beans? To wake up tired, predictable flavors, try tossing a few coffee beans in your next cocktail. As the beans sit in the mixed drink they'll slowly release a subtle coffee flavor that pairs well with a variety of cocktails. If you can't get enough coffee, you can boost the taste by adding more beans, but be advised that too many could ruin a perfectly good cocktail. Adding coffee beans to your mixed drink is more about subtleness than a jolt of coffee flavor. It's best to start with just a couple and add more if it's not enough for your liking.

What beans work best in your coffee cocktail? According to Punch, French bartender and cocktail proprietor Nico De Soto, who swears by this coffee bean hack, advises using dark roasts for their more potent, chocolatey flavor. Dark beans are oilier from being roasted longer, accounting for their bold taste, often described as nutty and earthy. These flavors pair well with alcohol, particularly darker spirits like whiskey, brandy, and rum, as well as various liqueurs. After finishing your cocktail, it's up to you whether or not you want to eat the beans. For comparison, eight chocolate-covered coffee beans have about the same caffeine content as a cup of coffee, so try not to overindulge or you'll risk facing the adverse effects of too much caffeine.