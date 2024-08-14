Review: Dunkin's Spiked Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte Failed The Vibe Check For Fall
When fall calls, Dunkin' has never been shy to break out pumpkin-flavored items. Pumpkin donuts have appeared on its menus as far back as the 1960s, and the chain has really upped the ante in the 21st century with an array of pumpkin spiced treats and beverages. Dunkin' got into the alcoholic, Spiked Iced Coffee business in 2023, and after a single year of success, it is tapping its Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte for its first ever seasonal flavor.
Is early August too early to ring in autumn and get a little tipsy in the process? Dunkin' certainly doesn't think so, and the fine folks over at HQ sent over some cans of its new Spiked Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte to sample. So, is this adult take on a pumpkin spice latte something to totally fall in love with, or is this pumpkin drink not so smashing after all? The following sip and review aims to find out, and it is based on taste, pumpkin spiciness, PSLocity, and overall lovability.
Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Where to buy Dunkin' Spiked Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte and how much it costs
Dunkin' Spiked Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte is available now, for a limited time only, and while supplies last. It should remain on shelves through at least October. Like the other Dunkin' Spiked Iced Teas and Spiked Iced Coffees, they are not sold at actual Dunkin' locations, but at retailers like grocery stores, liquor stores, and bars and restaurants. It is currently available for sale in the following states: Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
Dunkin' Spiked Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte is available in a variety 12-pack of 12-ounce cans, as well as 24-ounce single-serve and a 4-pack of 12-ounce cans. The latter of which retails anywhere from $8.99 to $10.99. You must be 21 years of age or older to purchase and consume this product. It can primarily only be purchased in-person at a store, although delivery by services may be an option in your area. Based on the best by date, which may soon become a thing of the past, cans of Dunkin' Spiked Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte will be good to go for a little over 10 months.
Dunkin' Spiked Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte nutritional info
The Dunkin' Spiked Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte is made with coffee, pumpkin spice flavor, natural flavors, certified color, and a non-dairy creamer. The creamer is vegan and lactose-intolerant friendly. It is a flavored malt beverage, where the source of alcohol is a fermented base primarily made from sugar. It contains 6% ABV.
Dunkin' Spiked Iced Coffees contain about 30 milligrams of caffeine, 24 grams of carbohydrates, 24 of which are sugar, and 205 calories.
What does Dunkin' Spiked Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte taste like?
My first impression with the Dunkin' Spiked Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte began with its attractive cylindrical can. Two tones of striking orange are filled with text in the clean, comely, sans serif font the brand is renowned for. It was actually hard to take my eyes off of the can, for if I did, I would be leaving the autumn zone and returning to the current dog days of summer.
The recommended method of enjoyment is to shake the beverage and then pour it over ice. As the drink transferred from the can to my glass, it had a slight head of foam. Instead of having the appearance of an iced latte, it actually reminded me of a chilled hot spiced apple cider. A smell test revealed a pleasing pumpkin spice aroma, welcoming me to what would come next. So, what came next? Well, it all went downhill from there.
Barely a sip in and my taste buds instantly were ready to serve a verdict of no thank you. I soldiered on, hoping it would improve with more sips, but it was just more of the same. What was that same? A watery iced coffee that was way over artificially sweetened, and then if that wasn't enough, it was as if a pumpkin spice candle had melted directly into it. Before I became even remotely hungover from this drink, I made the call to hang up on it altogether.
Our final thoughts on Dunkin' Spiked Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte
Like with any new product, I really tried to give the Dunkin' Spiked Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte a fair shake, coming in with an open mind and open mouth. Sadly, I quickly left the taste test with a closed mouth. I couldn't even make it past a fifth of the way through the drink before giving up on it. My Mrs. couldn't even make it past a sip. Not only did I not love the initial taste of the drink, but I also wasn't a fan of the aftertaste it left behind. I sought refuge in the curiously delicious Coca-Cola flavored Oreos I tasted earlier in the day, which ended up saving my taste buds.
I know it's only August, but there are already plenty of other, better ways to get into the fall spirit than with this Spiked concoction. 7-Eleven dropped a fun Pumpkin Slurpee recently, so perhaps that would be a better option to grab and spike yourself, because this Spiked Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte sadly falls short of the mark.