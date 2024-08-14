Review: Dunkin's Spiked Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte Failed The Vibe Check For Fall

When fall calls, Dunkin' has never been shy to break out pumpkin-flavored items. Pumpkin donuts have appeared on its menus as far back as the 1960s, and the chain has really upped the ante in the 21st century with an array of pumpkin spiced treats and beverages. Dunkin' got into the alcoholic, Spiked Iced Coffee business in 2023, and after a single year of success, it is tapping its Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte for its first ever seasonal flavor.

Is early August too early to ring in autumn and get a little tipsy in the process? Dunkin' certainly doesn't think so, and the fine folks over at HQ sent over some cans of its new Spiked Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte to sample. So, is this adult take on a pumpkin spice latte something to totally fall in love with, or is this pumpkin drink not so smashing after all? The following sip and review aims to find out, and it is based on taste, pumpkin spiciness, PSLocity, and overall lovability.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.