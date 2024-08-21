11 Of The Unhealthiest Whole Wheat Breads You Should Leave At The Store

Whole wheat bread is made from flour that contains all parts of the wheat grain: The fibrous bran, the nutritious germ, and the starchy endosperm. Each of these parts has its own nutrients, and the inclusion of all three ensures that a whole wheat loaf is usually more nutrient-dense than other loaves that are made with refined flour. While whole wheat bread is generally healthier than its refined counterparts, not every commercially available loaf is as healthy as some customers might expect. In this article, we prove this point by highlighting a selection of whole wheat breads that are surprisingly unhealthy.

We measured whole wheat bread's healthiness on three criteria: If they contained low amounts of fiber, if they contained added sugars, and if they contained large amounts of sodium. We focused on these three nutrients because each poses a distinct and enduring challenge in many people's diets. For example, research conducted by the United States Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Research Service found that 95% of Americans fail to eat the recommended amount of fiber. The opposite is true of both added sugars and sodium, which the majority of Americans consistently eat too much of.

Underconsuming fiber and overconsuming added sugars and sodium has a slew of negative impacts on the body, increasing the chances of people suffering from cardiovascular disease and many other ailments. As a sneaky food that can be loaded with salt and sugar, knowledge concerning the nutritional profile of these supposedly healthy breads is incredibly important.