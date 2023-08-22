McDonald's French Fries Have Way More Ingredients Than You Probably Realize

McDonald's french fries are enjoyed by millions globally. They are more than just crispy golden fried potatoes; they comprise an intricate blend of 10 ingredients. While the taste is familiar to most, the specific ingredients often go unnoticed. Although details such as the list of ingredients and nutrition facts are made easy to access on the company's website, complex names like dimethylpolysiloxane or TBHQ might be daunting. For many, the enjoyment of the fries overshadows the need to know what's inside.

At the core of these famous fries are potatoes. But their journey from farm to table involves oils like canola and soybean, natural beef flavoring, and chemical agents like dextrose and sodium acid pyrophosphate, to create the same unique taste many know and love, consistently. Although some of these elements might be slightly adjusted to comply with local or state regulations, the concept remains the same.