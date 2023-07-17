The Name Brand Behind Aldi's L'Oven Fresh Breads
Aldi offers shoppers private-label goods to keep grocery bills manageable while also ensuring product quality. Its L'Oven Fresh brand of bread is particularly beloved by customers, and for good reason. While it's often challenging to determine which manufacturers are behind private labels, it appears that L'Oven Fresh is produced by Bimbo Bakeries USA, a company that manufactures baked goods for many big brands.
The most compelling evidence of Aldi's collaboration with Bimbo Bakeries comes from a press release issued by the grocery store in 2015. The press release, which announced a voluntary recall, referred to Bimbo Bakeries as Aldi's "supplier," at least for the product cited in the recall notice (which was the Fit & Active 45 Calorie Multigrain Bread). And while Aldi has never provided an official statement on who manufactures its L'Oven Fresh products, Bimbo Bakeries is quite prolific when it comes to the brands it works with. In fact, Yahoo Finance claims that the company manufactures goods for 37 distinct brands.
The big name behind your favorite Aldi's bread
Per Bimbo Bakeries' website, the brand got its start in 1945 as part of Grupo Bimbo, a Mexican bread manufacturer. Since that time, Grupo Bimbo has expanded to 34 countries, making it the biggest baking company in the world. In the U.S. alone, the company has established 59 bakeries and more than 700 call centers, which explains why Bimbo Bakeries is so ubiquitous in grocery stores and homes all over the country.
It's estimated that 80% of American homes have products from Bimbo Bakeries, whether that's bagels, hot dog buns, or loaves of bread. As previously mentioned, the manufacturer also makes a variety of well-known bread and baked goods for the biggest names in the food industry. If you're a fan of Thomas' English Muffins, you have Bimbo Bakeries to thank. Bimbo Bakeries also produces baked goods for Entenmann's, Lender's Bagels, Nature's Harvest, Boboli, and many others. As for the L'Oven Fresh line, Aldi and Bimbo Bakeries have really outdone themselves when it comes to one particular product.
A sweet collaboration pleases Aldi shoppers
Hawaiian sweet rolls have achieved cult status among carb lovers, especially when it comes to Aldi's version of this beloved baked good. The L'Oven Fresh Hawaiian Sweet Rolls are a bona fide fan favorite thanks to their sweet flavor and pillowy soft texture. According to one Facebook post, these rolls are comparable to King's Hawaiian, the best-known manufacturer of sweet rolls. Per the poster, L'Oven rolls are "So fresh, soft and sweet."
The lovefest continues over on Reddit, where a poster laments the fact that they'll no longer be able to find the Hawaiian rolls after moving to a state without any Aldi locations. And one commenter offers some helpful advice on how to score your favorite Aldi bread for an even more reasonable price. Per the commenter, Aldi routinely provides coupons and other deals to customers who call and compliment the store's brand items. That means a kind word could result in free sweet rolls or some other tasty L'Oven Fresh product courtesy of Bimbo Bakeries.