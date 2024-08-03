This Whole Grain Bread Is The Worst We've Ever Had
When shopping for bread, whole grain options have a lot to offer when it comes to nutritional content. Whole grains are a good source of vitamins, minerals, and essential nutrients like fiber and protein. However, even the most health-conscious consumer will be reluctant to sacrifice flavor for nutrition, which means one must be choosy when scouring stores for whole grain bread options.
According to Daily Meal's ranking of store-bought whole grain bread, there is one selection that's best left on store shelves. Pepperidge Farm Whole Grain Oatmeal ranked dead last, mostly due to its obvious lack of flavor. That's not to say that Pepperidge Farm is incapable of producing tasty whole grain bread, as the brand's Farmhouse 100% Whole Wheat earned the top spot on our list. The Farmhouse loaf was praised for its balanced flavors and versatility, meaning the bread can be used in both sweet and savory applications, as well as enjoyed on its own. On the other hand, our reviewer found Pepperidge Farm oatmeal whole grain bread so bland that you wouldn't want to eat it on its own.
Why Pepperidge Farm's whole grain oatmeal bread falls flat
A brand known for offering an expansive selection of baked goods (and here's the ultimate guide to Pepperidge Farm products in case you were curious), Pepperidge Farm's Whole Grain Oatmeal bread shows that even respected companies can make missteps with their products. The criticism of the bread being bland invites a review of the bread's ingredients, which includes whole wheat flour, wheat gluten, and sugar, among many others.
These ingredients are pretty standard when it comes to commercially produced whole grain breads, so what's the big difference between Pepperidge Farm's whole grain oatmeal and Daily Meal's top selection, Farmhouse 100% Whole Wheat? It could be the inclusion of molasses in the latter, which stands out among the more expected whole grain bread ingredients and provides hints of roasted caramel for a richer, deeper flavor. Since molasses is a liquid ingredient, it can also contribute to a more moist and chewy texture in bread.
How to enliven bland-tasting bread
While lack of flavor is a major issue with the Pepperidge Farm Whole Grain Oatmeal bread, you may be able to still use up the loaf. For instance, adding the bread to a food processor along with seasonings like garlic powder, thyme, paprika, or even parmesan cheese allows you to create wholesome and flavorful breadcrumbs. These breadcrumbs will work perfectly on top of a tuna noodle casserole. Swap out the baguette in this parmesan croutons recipe and use the whole grain loaf instead.
Keep in mind that our reviewer did find the silver lining of this boring oatmeal bread, stating, "It's flavor won't compete with sandwich fillings." That makes it an ideal base for a roast chicken and bacon sandwich featuring vibrant ingredients like sun-dried tomato pesto, pickled okra, and baby arugula. If you're looking for a fun and healthy breakfast dish, use the bread as a foundation for toppings like nut butters, jam, sliced fruit, and honey. While you may want to select a different whole grain bread in the future, these ideas ensure you can get the most out of Pepperidge Farm oatmeal bread.