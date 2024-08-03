This Whole Grain Bread Is The Worst We've Ever Had

When shopping for bread, whole grain options have a lot to offer when it comes to nutritional content. Whole grains are a good source of vitamins, minerals, and essential nutrients like fiber and protein. However, even the most health-conscious consumer will be reluctant to sacrifice flavor for nutrition, which means one must be choosy when scouring stores for whole grain bread options.

According to Daily Meal's ranking of store-bought whole grain bread, there is one selection that's best left on store shelves. Pepperidge Farm Whole Grain Oatmeal ranked dead last, mostly due to its obvious lack of flavor. That's not to say that Pepperidge Farm is incapable of producing tasty whole grain bread, as the brand's Farmhouse 100% Whole Wheat earned the top spot on our list. The Farmhouse loaf was praised for its balanced flavors and versatility, meaning the bread can be used in both sweet and savory applications, as well as enjoyed on its own. On the other hand, our reviewer found Pepperidge Farm oatmeal whole grain bread so bland that you wouldn't want to eat it on its own.