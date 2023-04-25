Wonder Bread Is Finally Making Hawaiian Buns And We're Rejoicing
If you're a fan of Hawaiian rolls, we have some news for you! The classic American bread company, Wonder Bread is finally joining the ranks of King's Hawaiian to produce Hawaiian buns. Known for their perfectly fluffy white bread, Wonder is primed to manufacture some really sweet Hawaiian buns.
Hawaiian buns originated in Hawaii in the 1950s, the creation of Robert Taira at his bakery in Hilo, Hawaii. They were so popular that it wasn't long before he expanded into a larger space to make his tasty rolls. Classic Hawaiian buns are characterized by their smaller size, slight hint of sweetness, and exceptionally fluffy texture. They're a bun that's popular for all manner of mini sandwiches, so it's not surprising that Wonder Bread is getting in on the game. Wonder Bread has already launched these little buns in packages of 8 that are available now at your local grocery store.
Wonder Bread is celebrating the launch with a new game
To celebrate such a big move, Wonder Bread has launched the Wonder Hawaiian BUNgalow Game so that you can get involved. Players can compete in a virtual bun stacking contest for a $100 gift card and a Hawaiian shirt. The competition runs from now until June 4th and there are plenty of prizes to go around, since 42 folks will find themselves winners.
Wonder Bread hopes its offering will strike the perfect balance of sweet and airy. In a news release, senior VP John Steed explained the vision for the new roll, saying, "It's sweet, yet savory, and the build incorporates our classic Wonder soft texture that is still sturdy enough to pile on the ingredients." Hawaiian rolls are often used to make trays of mini slider sandwiches, and they're hoping to offer a sweet but sturdy bun. Wonder Bread is the stalwart of American sandwiches, and these buns will likely claim a permanent place in the kitchen.