Wonder Bread Is Finally Making Hawaiian Buns And We're Rejoicing

If you're a fan of Hawaiian rolls, we have some news for you! The classic American bread company, Wonder Bread is finally joining the ranks of King's Hawaiian to produce Hawaiian buns. Known for their perfectly fluffy white bread, Wonder is primed to manufacture some really sweet Hawaiian buns.

Hawaiian buns originated in Hawaii in the 1950s, the creation of Robert Taira at his bakery in Hilo, Hawaii. They were so popular that it wasn't long before he expanded into a larger space to make his tasty rolls. Classic Hawaiian buns are characterized by their smaller size, slight hint of sweetness, and exceptionally fluffy texture. They're a bun that's popular for all manner of mini sandwiches, so it's not surprising that Wonder Bread is getting in on the game. Wonder Bread has already launched these little buns in packages of 8 that are available now at your local grocery store.