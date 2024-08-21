Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Season Has Begun, With New And Returning Items
Summer is quickly coming to a close, which marks the end of Starbucks' summer menu. As coffee drinkers and treat seekers enter the bygone days of the coffee house's signature Refreshers, Orange Cream Cake Pops, and sparkling iced energy drinks, they have Starbucks' fall menu to look forward to in its absence. Although Starbucks introduces temporary menu items to match the spirit of each season, one annually recurring flavor stands out as the most memorable and inescapably popular of all — pumpkin spice.
On August 22, Starbucks will reintroduce its pumpkin spice coffee lineup, per an email received by the Daily Meal. Fans will have access to the iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte, whose 2023 return helped break sales records for the company. Also in the lineup are the caffeine-charged Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew Counterpart, and the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai. Apple-infused beverages are also taking center stage. The coffee chain is releasing its new Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai. Following suit, the menu also features the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato and the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. Additionally, customers can order two Starbucks app-exclusive drinks — the Apple Cream Latte and the Almondmilk Flat White.
On top of new and returning drinks, the Starbucks fall menu features some Autumn-infused bakery provisions, such as the reintroduction of the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin. Other bites include the chocolate-dipped vanilla buttercream Raccoon Cake Pop, the Baked Apple Croissant, and the Pumpkin and Pepita Loaf.
The fall menu is just the tip of the spice-berg for Starbucks
The standard fall food and beverage lineup are just part of what the coffee giant has in store for customers. The Starbucks Reserve locations in Chicago, New York City, and Seattle will roll out their fall menu on August 22 with the return of the Reserve Pumpkin Spice Latte alongside new offerings like the Pumpkin Spice Whiskey Barrel-Aged Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Affogato, Pumpkin Spice Chai Martini, and the Pumpkin Spice Martini Flight.
For those who prefer to brew a perfect cup of joe from the comforts of their own kitchen, some locations are offering Starbucks Reserve coffee blend selections, such as the Honduras Cafico, Tanzania Lyenga, Sun-Dried Uganda Embogo, and Colombia Las Margaritas Sudan Rume. At participating grocery stores, Starbucks fans can find dairy and non-dairy pumpkin creamers, pumpkin spice tea blends, and ready-to-drink pumpkin spice lattes and cold brews.
Customers in need of some new Starbucks swag can also snag fall seasonal merchandise including a fresh lineup of colorful tumblers, to-go mugs, and cold cups. Starbucks also partnered with Austin, Texas-based artist Rex Sterling Hamilton to offer guests thoughtfully designed drinkware featuring psychedelic sunsets, blossoming bluebonnets, cozy cats, and perched cardinals.