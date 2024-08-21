Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Season Has Begun, With New And Returning Items

Summer is quickly coming to a close, which marks the end of Starbucks' summer menu. As coffee drinkers and treat seekers enter the bygone days of the coffee house's signature Refreshers, Orange Cream Cake Pops, and sparkling iced energy drinks, they have Starbucks' fall menu to look forward to in its absence. Although Starbucks introduces temporary menu items to match the spirit of each season, one annually recurring flavor stands out as the most memorable and inescapably popular of all — pumpkin spice.

On August 22, Starbucks will reintroduce its pumpkin spice coffee lineup, per an email received by the Daily Meal. Fans will have access to the iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte, whose 2023 return helped break sales records for the company. Also in the lineup are the caffeine-charged Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew Counterpart, and the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai. Apple-infused beverages are also taking center stage. The coffee chain is releasing its new Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai. Following suit, the menu also features the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato and the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. Additionally, customers can order two Starbucks app-exclusive drinks — the Apple Cream Latte and the Almondmilk Flat White.

On top of new and returning drinks, the Starbucks fall menu features some Autumn-infused bakery provisions, such as the reintroduction of the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin. Other bites include the chocolate-dipped vanilla buttercream Raccoon Cake Pop, the Baked Apple Croissant, and the Pumpkin and Pepita Loaf.