Dunkin's Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Back For Fall 2024

As summer draws to a close, so too does the Dunkin' 2024 summer menu. In light of this departure, the coffee and donut chain unveils its fall menu on August 28. The menu is set to feature the return of the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte made with espresso, milk, fall spices, and pumpkin and vanilla flavors topped with whipped cream, a caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar. First released in 2020, the drink has shown lasting star power in a partially evolving constellation of fall offerings. Even in 2023, a year when concerns about menu predictability prompted the company to release a pumpkin-flavored Ice Spice Munchkins Drink, Dunkin' depicted the returning signature latte as a nostalgia-inducing beverage icon.

In addition to the fan-favorite pumpkin-infused latte, the coffee giant is bringing back other fall staples like the Pumpkin Donut, Apple Cider Donut, Banana Chocolate Chip Loaf, Pumpkin Muffin, Pumpkin Cake Donut, MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats, Loaded Hash Browns, and breakfast sandwiches and wraps stuffed with Maple Sugar Seasoned Bacon. Dunkin' is also debuting its first-ever coffee milk latte by way of the extra-creamy Dunkalatte made with coffee-infused milk and the dairy-free Almond Spice Coffee. All Dunkin' provisions are free from artificial dyes. To get customers out of the house into the spirit of fall, Dunkin' is offering a limited-time promotional $6 Meal Deal which includes a Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich, Hash Browns, and a medium hot or iced coffee.