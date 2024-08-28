Dunkin's Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Back For Fall 2024
As summer draws to a close, so too does the Dunkin' 2024 summer menu. In light of this departure, the coffee and donut chain unveils its fall menu on August 28. The menu is set to feature the return of the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte made with espresso, milk, fall spices, and pumpkin and vanilla flavors topped with whipped cream, a caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar. First released in 2020, the drink has shown lasting star power in a partially evolving constellation of fall offerings. Even in 2023, a year when concerns about menu predictability prompted the company to release a pumpkin-flavored Ice Spice Munchkins Drink, Dunkin' depicted the returning signature latte as a nostalgia-inducing beverage icon.
In addition to the fan-favorite pumpkin-infused latte, the coffee giant is bringing back other fall staples like the Pumpkin Donut, Apple Cider Donut, Banana Chocolate Chip Loaf, Pumpkin Muffin, Pumpkin Cake Donut, MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats, Loaded Hash Browns, and breakfast sandwiches and wraps stuffed with Maple Sugar Seasoned Bacon. Dunkin' is also debuting its first-ever coffee milk latte by way of the extra-creamy Dunkalatte made with coffee-infused milk and the dairy-free Almond Spice Coffee. All Dunkin' provisions are free from artificial dyes. To get customers out of the house into the spirit of fall, Dunkin' is offering a limited-time promotional $6 Meal Deal which includes a Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich, Hash Browns, and a medium hot or iced coffee.
Reward member promotional deals at Dunkin'
In addition to the $6 Meal Deal, Dunkin' is providing short-term promotional offers for reward members this fall. Non-members have the opportunity to join the program for free through the Dunkin' app or Dunkinrewards.com. Upon signing up, they can receive a free medium drink when they buy an item. Those who want to pair their Pumpkin Spice Lattes with something a little less autumnal may also be able to do so with a discount.
Rewards Members who order a beverage can tack on a Green Goddess Wrap or Croissant Stuffer for an extra $2. Alternatively, they can treat themselves to a $1 muffin or $3 Dunkalatte. Additionally, members can get a $1 Chocolate Chunk Cookie with any beverage purchase and save $1 on a half dozen donuts or a 25-count MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats. On Mobile Mondays, members will earn 100 Bonus Points for ordering ahead online or through the Dunkin' app. Each promotional deal runs for a limited time, and expiration dates are listed on individual coupons.
Additionally, on September 25, Rewards Members can quadruple their points when ordering items from the fall menu. Similarly, on September 26, Boosted Members can quadruple their points on beverage orders.