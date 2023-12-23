For The Best Biscuits, Only Re-Roll The Dough Once

There's nothing like sitting down to a homemade platter of buttermilk biscuits. Especially when you're able to savor every buttery bite with a slather of your favorite jam, biscuits prove to be the ultimate comfort food. Any experienced home chef already knows the key to moist and flavorful biscuits: those one-of-a-kind butter-filled flaky layers. When making biscuits at home, apart from measuring out your dry ingredients properly and using ice-cold butter, there may be one trick to creating perfect biscuits you have yet to try.

While using cold butter is a given, maintaining its chilled temperature, despite the mixing process, is crucial. To do this, you need to avoid overmixing your biscuit dough ingredients. The best way to sidestep overhandling is by re-rolling your dough only once. In doing so, you end up mixing your dough less, which means less heat ends up emanating from your hands. The butter will stay cold and the dough itself will maintain a tender consistency throughout the baking process. Yet, for those after well-defined flaky flavors, this one- to two-roll method can seem problematic. If you've become accustomed to rolling out classic biscuit dough over and over again, there is not only a unique way of folding your dough that requires less handling, but there are a few additional steps worth following to ensure you don't overmix the ingredients.